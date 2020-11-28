COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern bounces back with 103-52 win over Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Four nights after Morningside handed the Northwestern College men's basketball team a buzzer-beating loss, the Red Raiders bounced back Saturday with a 103-52 win over Presentation.
Northwestern held Presentation without a field goal in the final 7 minutes, 7 seconds of the first half, and it also held the Saints to one point in that stretch.
At halftime, the Red Raiders led 52-21.
The Red Raiders kept pulling away in the second half. Matt Onken put the Red Raiders past the 100-point mark with 1:30 left in the game.
Northwestern shot 57 percent (40-for-70) on the afternoon, and Presentation was just 30 percent from the floor.
Red Raiders freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek led all scorers with 24 points. He was 10-for-14 from the floor and he made four of five free throws.
Trent Hilbrands made four 3-pointers en route to a 21-point game. Jay Small scored 14 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SDSU 76, IOWA STATE 69: Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa 76-69 on Saturday.
Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half when the Jackrabbits took a 37-33 lead. Selland, who only played in nine games last season because of a foot injury, had 12 in the second half.
South Dakota State (1-0) went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 in the game to hold off the Cyclones for their 12th program win over a ranked opponent.
Iowa State (1-1), playing without head coach Bill Fennelly because of COVID-19 protocol, shot just 32%, going 6 of 32 (19%) from 3-point range.
All-American Ashley Joens scored 35 points for the Cyclones. She had 22 of their 33 points in the first half. She also had 12 rebounds.
UNI 58, CREIGHTON 55: Megan Maahs hit a layup with 51 seconds remaining that put the Panthers up 54-48 on Saturday, but the Jays crept to a two-point deficit with 13 seconds left.
Karli Rucker added an insurance free throw with 9 seconds left that gave UNI the cushion it needed.
Creighton had a 35-27 lead early in the third quarter.
Rucker, a North Scott High School graduate, led UNI with 12 points.
Molly Mogensen led the Jays with 12 points.
LATE FRIDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SAINT MARY'S 72, SDSU 59: The Jackrabbits (1-2) didn't score their 10th point on Friday until the 6:04 mark of the first half, as the Gaels built up a 22-point advantage.
The Jacks closed the first half on a 9-2 run and opened the second stanza with a bucket by Douglas Wilson, trimming Saint Mary's edge to 38-26. On two other occasions, SDSU would draw to within 12, but the West Coast Conference foe never allowed State any closer.
SDSU shot 36 percent overall, 2-of-12 from deep and a mere 15-of-27 from the free throw line.
Noah Friedel was a bright spot on offense, scoring 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
