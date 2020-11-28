COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern bounces back with 103-52 win over Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Four nights after Morningside handed the Northwestern College men's basketball team a buzzer-beating loss, the Red Raiders bounced back Saturday with a 103-52 win over Presentation.

Northwestern held Presentation without a field goal in the final 7 minutes, 7 seconds of the first half, and it also held the Saints to one point in that stretch.

At halftime, the Red Raiders led 52-21.

The Red Raiders kept pulling away in the second half. Matt Onken put the Red Raiders past the 100-point mark with 1:30 left in the game.

Northwestern shot 57 percent (40-for-70) on the afternoon, and Presentation was just 30 percent from the floor.

Red Raiders freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek led all scorers with 24 points. He was 10-for-14 from the floor and he made four of five free throws.

Trent Hilbrands made four 3-pointers en route to a 21-point game. Jay Small scored 14 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SDSU 76, IOWA STATE 69: Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa 76-69 on Saturday.