COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern football wins at Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. — The No. 2-ranked Northwestern College football team (6-0, 5-0 GPAC) stayed perfect on the season with a dominant 56-17 win over the Mount Marty Lancers on Saturday, behind 354 yards passing and four touchdown passes from quarterback Blake Fryar.

The Northwestern passing game was clicking on all cylinders as the Raiders had two passes of 45-plus yards on the afternoon. The first huge connection featured Fryar connecting with Cade Moser in the second quarter, two and a half minutes before the break. In the fourth quarter, Fryar found freshman wide receiver Tanner Schouten for 47-yard connection.

Fryar ended the day 21 of 28 passing with 354 yards and four touchdowns.

Storey collected two of those scores, with Moser and Anderson both having one touchdown reception.

The Raiders had three rushing scores on the day as McQuillan found the endzone twice and Robinson found it once. For the second time this season, McQuillan eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 103 yards on 17 carries, and finding the endzone twice.

Defensively, the Raiders now have 12 interceptions on the year and four defensive touchdowns. Parker Fryar led the team with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss on the afternoon. Reinking was ferocious complimenting with his pick-six by living in the backfield for a game-high 2.5 tackles for loss.

Wayne State 38, Winona State 21: Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 347 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to lead Wayne State College on Saturday afternoon in the Homecoming/Hall of Fame Game at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

The Wildcats are off to a 4-1 start for the first time since the 2012 season.

Bohn was the top Wildcat rusher with 82 yards on 12 rushes and two scores while Watkins added 45 yards on 20 carries and two more scores.

Throwing the ball, Bohn completed 25 of 36 passes for 265 yards and one TD. Grady had six receptions for 70 yards and one score while Trystn Ducker had six grabs for 51 yards. Mason Lee added five catches for 48 yards.

Freshman linebacker Tyler Leclair and senior defensive back C.J. Burress each had six tackles.

Women's soccer

Briar Cliff 3, Hastings 0: The Chargers scored twice during the second half at Faber Field on Saturday to get the shutout.

Taylor Hill, Hannah Shuttleworth and Sonja Rao scored for the Chargers.

Hill and Rao scored unassisted goals, while Shuttleworth's goal was assisted by Flor Suarez.

The Chargers out shot Hstings 16-9.

Darrien Sclafani had three saves in the shutout.

Men's soccer

Briar Cliff 2, Hastings 1 (OT): Sebastian Justiniano scored both of BCU's goals on Saturday, giving the Chargers their eighth win of the season.

Justiniano scored his golden goal in the 94th minute, and Luis Paulo Sartor had the assist.

Hastings scored first in the sixth minute before Justiniano scored in the 12th minute.

BCU outshot Hastings, 14-11.

Leandro Faria had two saves.

Volleyball

South Dakota 3, Kansas City 2: The match, lasting two hours and 36 minutes, also featured 29 ties and 14 lead changes, the last lead change coming as South Dakota rallied from down 9-6 in the fifth set to win 15-9.

The Coyotes, now 6-7 overall and 3-1 in Summit League play, had taken the first two sets by identical 25-20 scores. Kansas City, falling to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in Summit League play, came back to win set three 25-21 and set four 25-19.

Elizabeth Juhnke, a junior, reached double figures in kills for the 13 match and posted her eighth double-double of the season with 16 kills and 18 digs. Juhnke moved past Michelle Hesse into 10th on the Coyotes career kill list in the match.

The Coyote offense, which had a season-high 68 kills, saw senior setter Madison Jurgens equal her career-high with 57 assists.

The defense, limiting Kansas City to a .188 hitting percentage, had nine total blocks and 74 digs.

Lolo Weideman, a senior libero, had 25 digs and four assists while Brooklyn Bollweg had six digs, Jadyn Jondle five and Jurgens five.

