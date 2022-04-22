College roundup: Northwestern makes two late comebacks to sweep College of Saint Mary softball

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff softball team was swept by Concordia on Friday in a GPAC doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field.

The Bulldogs won Game 1 5-1, and then won Game 2, 7-2.

In Game 1, the Bulldogs led 3-0 in the after 2 1/2 innings, before the Chargers scored their first run.

That lone run came off the bat of Kylee Lukes, as she hit a solo home run. The Chargers were held to four hits in the first game, and the other three hits were singles.

Lukes had two of the four hits.

Karina Cupples and Kennedy Andersen had the other two.

Georgia Krohn took the loss for the Chargers, allowed three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. She walked one and did not strike out a batter.

Concordia scored four runs off Kayla Guerrero in Game 2, and she took the loss. Bulldogs shortstop Grace Boganowski had a two-run double in the fourth inning.

The Chargers scored both of their Game 2 runs in the seventh inning. Sydney Lierman hit a double that scored Lukes and Aubrey Chichurka.

Northwestern 2, College of Saint Mary 1: Jordyn Kramer scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch.

She also drove in the game’s lone run on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

The Red Raiders had three hits and Kramer had two of them.

Kameryn Etherington got the win in relief, pitching the final three innings. She held the Flames scoreless, allowing just two hits.

Northwestern 3, College of Saint Mary 2: The Red Raiders scored twice during the sixth inning to get the win over the Flames in this game.

Bri Giordano tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI double that scored Madysn Grotewold, then later, Emily Strasser gave her team the lead with an RBI double. That hit scored Kameryn Etherington.

Etherington got her 15th win in the circle, pitching six innings. She allowed two runs on four hits. She struck out four and walked one.

Baseball

Jamestown 7, Northwestern 0: The Jimmies held the Red Raiders to three hits, all singles.

The three who got the hits were Eli Rash, Colby Shelton and Jaden Snyder.

Evan Olesen also had a sacrifice.

Brett Shelton took the loss, allowed seven runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jamestown 6, Northwestern 3: The Red Raiders led 3-1 early in the game, but the Jimmies scored thrice in the eighth inning.

Snyder had three RBIs and a double in the loss. His double cleared the bases loaded in the second inning.

GPAC men’s golf

After 54 holes of play, Morningside remains the team leader at 5-over-par with a three-round total of 869 in Vermillion.

Midland is in second with a 880, while Briar Cliff is third with 890. Doane is fourth (910) and Northwestern fifth (915) to round out the top five.

Midland had the top team round on Friday with a total of 292.

Individually, Sam Storey and Mason Weeks from Morningside remain the co-leaders at 216 (E), both shot 75's in round three. The duo came into the day as the leaders in the individual standings.

The top round of the day was a 72 by three players. Ryan Rogers from Midland, Preston Carbaugh from Midland, and Jackson Sitzmann from Morningside all carded even rounds on the day in muggy and blustery conditions in Vermillion.

