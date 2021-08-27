COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer beats Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, Mo. –- The Northwestern College men's soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on a winning note this afternoon against the Hannibal-LaGrange, downing the Trojans 2-1 in the season opener.
The Raiders got off to a fast start early in the match and took the momentum early when Juan Mackrey found the back of the net in 12th minute. Luc Roelfs picked up the assist on the first Raider goal of the season.
In the 28th minute, Niklas Fitter connects with Ryan Wager to extend the Raider lead to 2-0 heading into the halftime break. At the break, both teams had an even five shots, but it was Northwestern who had all the momentum converting on two of those five shots.
The second half saw more action on both sides, but it was the Trojans' that would end the shutout for the Raiders. Benjamin Contreras would find the back of the net in the 55th minute to cut the Northwestern lead in half. Though out shot in the second half, that would be the only goal the Raiders would surrender.
McPherson 2, Briar Cliff 1: The Charger men's soccer team fell 2-1 in their season opener against McPherson Thursday night in McPherson, Kansas.
In the 35th minute, Jurgen Granda-Palma scored the first goal of the contest off an assist from Austin Cuevas. The Chargers outshot McPherson 6-3 in the first half, but the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs added another goal early in the second half, taking a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. Robert Amaro scored the lone goal for the Chargers in the 82nd minute, assisted by Jacob Harvey.
Luis Paulo Sartor led the Charger offense with three shots and Danny Baca tallied two shots. Leandro Faria played all 90 minutes in net for the Cliff, allowing two goals while making three saves. BCU held the advantage in shots 12-11, corner kicks 4-0, and committed less fouls 8-16.
Carlos Reyna took five shots to pace the Bulldogs, and Colby Swift allowed just one goal and made three saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Briar Cliff 3, Mayville State 2: Briar Cliff volleyball took the court for the first time this fall Thursday night and notched a thrilling 3-2 (25-20, 25-27, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8) win over Mayville State at the Newman Flanagan Center. Chloe Johnson and Abbie Ericson both recorded career-high kill totals to lead the Cliff to a 1-0 start.
Johnson put down 19 kills across five sets, four more than her previous best of 15. Ericson's 18 K's were the second best for BCU.
BCU jumped out to a 7-3 lead in game five and never looked back, cruising to the 15-8 win in the final set. In the Chargers' final five points of the night, Toria Andre recorded a solo block and Tannah Heath had a service ace.
BCU took game one from Mayville State and looked ready to take set two with a 22-19 lead but allowed four straight points to trail 23-22. The Chargers battled to force extra points but fell 27-25. The Comets also won set three, but BC managed to force a fifth set with a strong performance in set four.
Three Chargers posted double digit digs on the night, led by freshman Abbey Jones with 12.
Sadler provided 11 digs and Madi Wagaman had 10. Wagaman was strong from the service line with three ace serves. As a team, the Chargers had seven aces.