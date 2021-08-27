COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer beats Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, Mo. –- The Northwestern College men's soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on a winning note this afternoon against the Hannibal-LaGrange, downing the Trojans 2-1 in the season opener.

The Raiders got off to a fast start early in the match and took the momentum early when Juan Mackrey found the back of the net in 12th minute. Luc Roelfs picked up the assist on the first Raider goal of the season.

In the 28th minute, Niklas Fitter connects with Ryan Wager to extend the Raider lead to 2-0 heading into the halftime break. At the break, both teams had an even five shots, but it was Northwestern who had all the momentum converting on two of those five shots.

The second half saw more action on both sides, but it was the Trojans' that would end the shutout for the Raiders. Benjamin Contreras would find the back of the net in the 55th minute to cut the Northwestern lead in half. Though out shot in the second half, that would be the only goal the Raiders would surrender.

McPherson 2, Briar Cliff 1: The Charger men's soccer team fell 2-1 in their season opener against McPherson Thursday night in McPherson, Kansas.