COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer defeats Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College men's soccer team scored a pair of first half goals and held off Morningside 2-1 on Wednesday in a GPAC men's match, handing the Mustangs their first conference loss.
The Raiders push their win streak to a season-high three matches and improve to 5-3 in the GPAC, 7-3 overall.
Morningside slips to 4-1 in conference play, 5-2 overall.
Scoreless until the 25th minute, Juan Mackrey netted the game's first goal at the 25:37 mark, his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Nine minutes later, Philippe Patri scored off a pass from Joshua Wingfield, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 cushion.
With Northwestern still up 2-0, Morningside cut the lead in half when Victor Beker kicked one past Raider goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz during the 55th minute for the hosts only goal.
Foltz stopped six Morningside shots and earned his seventh win of the season. Northwestern totaled five shots on-goal, two by Patri and one each from Mackrey, Wingfield and Adam De Boer.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
PRESENTATION 55, BRIAR CLIFF 48: The Briar Cliff men's basketball team was unable to overcome a rough shooting night on Wednesday.
BCU shot 19-for-65 from the field, 3 of 26 from 3-point range, and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Both teams struggled to gain momentum offensively in the opening 20 minutes with neither team leading by more than six. Presentation would head into the break with a 27-23 lead over the Chargers.
The second half started with the two teams trading baskets. A layup from Nick Hoyt followed by a Quinn Vesey steal and score on the inbound pass would jump start a BCU run that gave them their largest lead of the contest, 48-38 with six minutes left. The Saints responded with 15 unanswered points to close out a seven point victory.
Hoyt led all players with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting and added two steals. Jaden Kleinhesselink grabbed a team high eight rebounds and added eight points.
Issac Essien, Ian Kelly, and Qaiyoom Olanlege led a balanced Presentation offense with 12 points each.
The Saints outrebounded BCU 36-21, including 11 offensive rebounds.
