COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer defeats Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College men's soccer team scored a pair of first half goals and held off Morningside 2-1 on Wednesday in a GPAC men's match, handing the Mustangs their first conference loss.

The Raiders push their win streak to a season-high three matches and improve to 5-3 in the GPAC, 7-3 overall.

Morningside slips to 4-1 in conference play, 5-2 overall.

Scoreless until the 25th minute, Juan Mackrey netted the game's first goal at the 25:37 mark, his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Nine minutes later, Philippe Patri scored off a pass from Joshua Wingfield, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 cushion.

With Northwestern still up 2-0, Morningside cut the lead in half when Victor Beker kicked one past Raider goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz during the 55th minute for the hosts only goal.

Foltz stopped six Morningside shots and earned his seventh win of the season. Northwestern totaled five shots on-goal, two by Patri and one each from Mackrey, Wingfield and Adam De Boer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

PRESENTATION 55, BRIAR CLIFF 48: The Briar Cliff men's basketball team was unable to overcome a rough shooting night on Wednesday.