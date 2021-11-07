COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern men's soccer tops Morningside in GPAC tourney

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 20-ranked Northwestern College men’s soccer team (16-2-1, 10-1 GPAC) took down the GPAC Coaches’ preseason favorite Morningside (12-7, 8-3 GPAC) 2-1 for the second time this season to advance to the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament championship match.

For the second time this season, the Raiders and the Mustangs battled on the pitch at the NWC Soccer Complex, and for the second time it was the Raiders prevailing 2-1. A 70th minute goal from Brennan Haggerty sent the Raiders to the conference tournament championship game.

Morningside held the advantage in the first half, putting up eight shots to the Raiders four, but could only find the back of the net once in the first 45 minutes of play.

Juan Mackrey picked up his 11th goal of the season to five the Raiders the 1-0 advantage in the 27th minute thanks to a beautiful header that sneaks just past Morningside’s keeper’s head in the top right corner of the net. Stan van den Beld was credited with the assist, his sixth assist of the season, which leads the team.

Morningside wouldn’t take long to draw even as Moritz Lusch sent in a Mustang goal on the left side in the 30th minute. The two teams would head into the halftime break knotted up at 1-1.

Goalkeeper and Sioux Center High School grad Ezekiel Foltz had a phenomenal night in goal for the Raiders, picking up six saves with multiple being clutch saves to keep the potent Mustang attack off the board. His season record improves to 16-2-1 in the net for Northwestern.

For the first time since 2007, the Northwestern Red Raiders will find themselves playing for a GPAC conference tournament title at 7 p.m. Thursday against Hastings.

Volleyball

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Northwestern 2: The Red Raiders and Tigers played a close-five set battle, but DWU moved on in the GPAC Tournament by set scores of 27-25, 26-28, 13-25, 25-15, 16-14.

Set No. 5 would prove to be what one would expect in a 4-seeded vs. 5-seeded conference tournament matchup. Both sides would trade points early on, as it would be tied at 4-4 before the Tigers went on a 4-0 spurt to take an 8-4 lead. The Raiders would battle back to make it 14-14, but a Tiger kill gave Dakota Wesleyan the momentum they needed to take the decisive fifth set 16-14.

Alysen Dexter had a match-high 18 kills for the Raiders. Macay Van’t Hul and Taylor Meyer would be forces to be reckoned with at the net, recording seven and six blocks, respectively.

Jadeyn Schuttserved up 28 assists, while Olivia Granstra notched 25. Emily Strasser recorded a match-high 36 digs to pace the Raiders back row.

Men's basketball

Briar Cliff 75, Indiana East 68: Briar Cliff's Nick Hoyt poured in 24 points off the bench, going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Hoyt led the Chargers in the first half with 10 points knocking down three treys on four attempts, including a four-point play. Outside of Hoyt, the Cliff shot just 1-for-7 from deep.

Morningside 74, Graceland 70: The Cornerstone Classic consolation championship win moved the Mustangs to 2-1. East grad Aidan Vanderloo scored 20 due mainly to four 3-pointers.

Trey Brown was tough in the paint on offense and defense, compiling a 13-point, nine-rebound, three-blocked shot contest.

Zach Imig closed in on a potential triple-double again with 10 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

Northwestern 100, Cardinal Stritch 56: The Raiders opened the second half red hot with a 30-7 run to open up what would be the largest lead of the contest at 53 points.

MOC-Floyd Valley grad Alex Van Kalsbeek picked up his third double-double of the season, tallying 25 points and 11 rebounds on 11-for-16 shooting from the floor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0