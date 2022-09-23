College roundup: Northwestern, Morningside play back-and-forth soccer matches, Briar Cliff handles Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women's soccer team held off a comeback attempt from Northwestern in a 4-3 contest Wednesday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Bella Goaley scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute, then Keyera Harmon followed up with a goal in the 10th minute. LisAnn Evert had the assist.

Goaley scored her second and third goals in the 20th and 30th minutes. He second goal was assisted by Evert, while her third goal was unassisted.

Keslie Paul and Julie Dunlap scored goals for the Red Raiders.

Morningside took 14 shots, while NWC took nine.

Megan Messersmith saved three shots in 45 minutes to get the win.

Kaelin Alons played 60 minutes in net for NWC, and she had five saves.

Briar Cliff 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Mady Soumare continued her goal scoring ways against the Tigers, netting her ninth goal of the season and fifth in her last three games.

Hannah Shuttleworth is credited with her first assist of the season on Soumare's goal. The Chargers took 14 shots in the first, but only led 1-0 after five saves from the Tigers.

Taylor Alkire put away her fourth goal of the season just 46 seconds into the second half. Ryane Cash played a through ball to Alkire who beat the keeper to push the BC lead to 2-0. Ariana Rodriguez capped off the scoring in the 67th minute off an assist from Alkire.

Alkire and Rodriguez have now scored goals in back-to-back games, and Soumare has scored in a goal in three straight contests.

The Chargers took 25 shots with 13 on net, compared to zero shots from the Tigers.

Men's soccer

Northwestern 0, Morningside 0: Neither team held an advantage throughout as the two squads were nearly identical in most statistical categories.

Northwestern had three players who recorded two shots each, as James Bolger, Joshua Wingfield and Stan van den Beld each tallied multiple attempts for the Raiders.

Shots came at a premium as Morningside led 9-8 in attempts.

Briar Cliff 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Michael Virgen wasted little time getting the Chargers on the scoreboard, scoring in the fourth minute off an assist from Bernardo Torres. Briar Cliff ended the half in a flurry, netting two more goals to lead 3-0 at the intermission.

Nicolas Karlsen scored the second goal in the 37th minute, off an assist from Vinicius Gregorio. Yuta Toya assisted on the third goal of the half, off the foot of Karlsen.

The Chargers were in control of the game, taking 19 shots (12 on goal) to Dakota Wesleyan's five shots (three on goal).

Volleyball

Northwestern 3, Briar Cliff 0: The Red Raiders swept the Chargers 25-14, 25-20, 25-10.

Jazlin De Haan was the lone athlete on the night to notch double-digit kills (15), two shy of her career-high in a Red Raider uniform.

Olivia Granstra led the match with her 18 digs, Dexter followed closely with 15.

Liv Reitsma tallied 35 of the team's 43 assists on the match.

Toria Andre and Sami Wasmund led BCU in kills with four apiece.

Emma Porter handed out 11 assists, nine digs and one ace. Avery Beller tallied nine digs and Tannah Heath had eight.

Dordt 3, Morningside 1: The Defenders took the four-set sweep over Morningside 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20.

Dordt had a 54-44 kills advantage and hit for a .221 kill efficiency while limiting Morningside to .158.

Dordt's Corrina Timmermans and Allison Timmermans each had 13 kills and Grace Langemeier had 10.

Dannielle Vande Voort and Brenna Krommendyk each had six kills.

Megan Raszler accounted for 33 assist and two kills and Sophie Johnson had 16 kills.

Makenna Kooima led Dordt with 35 digs.

Sydney Marlow had 22 kills to lead all players and she had 13 digs for the Mustangs.