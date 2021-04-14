COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern softball sweeps Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — Jordyn Kramer and Emily Strasser accounted for five hits each in leading the Northwestern College softball team to a sweep over Dakota Wesleyan, 9-8 in game one and 13-7 in game two.

The wins push Northwestern to 7-3 in the GPAC, 20-8 overall; DWU slips to 1-9 in the conference, 9-17 overall.

Northwestern rallied from a five-run deficit after the first inning to claim a one-run win (9-8) in Game 1. The Raiders scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Emily Bosch, scoring Madysn Grotewold from third, in the top of the third.

Still down by four (5-1), Northwestern tied the game in the fifth, scoring four runs on four hits and one error. Strasser and Kramer hit back-to-back singles and advanced up to secon and third on a bunt by Grotewold. A DWU error off a ball hit by Emily Bosch led to the first run and Jennifer Boeve added a sacrifice fly that pushed two runs across. Alayna Bakke completed the scoring with a two-out, RBI single.

Northwestern scored four more runs in the top of the seventh, all with two outs, to take the lead for good. Bri Giordano slammed a three-run double, scoring Boeve, Bosch and Jessica Mouw, and scored the final run after a double from Strasser.