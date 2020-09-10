COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern sweeps Bellevue in non-conference volleyball match

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Emily Van Ginkel and Anna Wedel had a dozen kills each to lead Northwestern to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 non-conference volleyball win over Bellevue Thursday.

Van Ginkel also led Northwestern with one solo block and six assists.

Lacey Reitz had 38 assists while Emily Strasser had 14 digs and Olivia Granstra had 12. The Raiders hit at a .280 attack percentage for the match (43-107).

The Raiders play their first Great Plains Athletic Conference match Tuesday when they host Dordt.

WOMEN'S GOLF

MOUNT MARTY INVITATIONAL: Morningside led the way after the opening day of the Mount Marty Invitational women's golf tournament in Yankton, S.D. Thursday.

The Mustangs have a 311 total, 33 shots better than second-place Dakota Wesleyan and 39 ahead of third-place Briar Cliff.

Maria Zorrilla and Sam Knight lead Morningside with threr-over par 75 rounds while Maria Nava shot a 79 and Laia Badosa had an 82.

Frankie Valancia led Briar Cliff with an eight-over 80 while Emily Harste (88), Ann Hedlund (89) and Grace Johanson (93) round out the Chargers scorers.