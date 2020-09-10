COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern sweeps Bellevue in non-conference volleyball match

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Emily Van Ginkel and Anna Wedel had a dozen kills each to lead Northwestern to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 non-conference volleyball win over Bellevue Thursday.
Van Ginkel also led Northwestern with one solo block and six assists.
Lacey Reitz had 38 assists while Emily Strasser had 14 digs and Olivia Granstra had 12. The Raiders hit at a .280 attack percentage for the match (43-107).
The Raiders play their first Great Plains Athletic Conference match Tuesday when they host Dordt.
WOMEN'S GOLF
MOUNT MARTY INVITATIONAL: Morningside led the way after the opening day of the Mount Marty Invitational women's golf tournament in Yankton, S.D. Thursday.
The Mustangs have a 311 total, 33 shots better than second-place Dakota Wesleyan and 39 ahead of third-place Briar Cliff.
Maria Zorrilla and Sam Knight lead Morningside with threr-over par 75 rounds while Maria Nava shot a 79 and Laia Badosa had an 82.
Frankie Valancia led Briar Cliff with an eight-over 80 while Emily Harste (88), Ann Hedlund (89) and Grace Johanson (93) round out the Chargers scorers.
Northwestern was sixth with a 358 score with Kate Wynja (83), Maddie Schrack (88), Hayley Carlson (90) and Taylor Van Oostrad (97) comprising the Raider scorers.
Dordt was 11th led by Rylie Brown who shot an 89.
