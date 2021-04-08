COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball advances to GPAC championship match

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Bekah Horstman put away a season-high 13 kills in leading fifth-ranked Northwestern to a four-set win (25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23) against 10th-ranked Concordia in the GPAC semifinals played Wednesday at the Bultman Center.
Northwestern advances to play in the GPAC Championship match on Saturday, where it will be paired against top-seed and No.1 Jamestown.
Northwestern improves its record to 19-3 this season and earned its second victory against the Bulldogs, both by 3-1 scores. Concordia moves to 15-4 on the season.
Horstman hit .545 for the match, making just one error in 22 attack attempts, en route to 13 kills and seven blocks in the middle of the Raider offensive attack. Joining her in double figures were Emily Van Ginkel, who smashed down 11 kills and hit nearly .500, A.J. Kacmarynski (11) and Anna Wedel (10).
Six lead changes and 15 ties highlighted a close fourth set; the largest lead for either team in the final set was two. Northwestern put together three consecutive points on kills from Horstman and Kacmarynski. Concordia also had an error there. A missed serve by Concordia set up match point, which Wedel secured with a block.
Northwestern hit 26% compared to 19% by Concordia.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
JAMESTOWN 12-8, DORDT 2-6: Jamestown swept the Defenders on their home field on Wednesday.
The Jimmies scored first during Game 1, sending two runs across the plate in the 2nd inning. Following a leadoff single for Katie Reisdorfer, Gracie Fisher hit a 2-run home run to center to give Jamestown their first runs of the game.
Dordt came back in the 3rd inning with two runs of their own, using two hits and an error to tie the game. Jessica Oules reached first to open the inning, and eventually advanced to third on passed balls. With runners on first and third, Hannah Sikkema hit a single that scored Oules. On the next at bat, Hailey Heeringa singled to center field, scoring Sikkema.
Jamestown broke the tie in their half of the 3rd, as Kassie Ward hit a double with two runners on base. Jamestown scored eight runs in the bottom of the 4th.
Rachel Evavold was 3-for-3 in Game 2 with three runs batted in and Hailey Heeringa was 3-for-3 with one run batted in.
Brooklyn Van Oort was 2-3 with a run scored as Dordt was outhit 13-10.
Evavold took the pitching loss and struck out three in seven innings.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WAYNE STATE SHOOTS SCHOOL RECORD: The Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new single day school record 324 Wednesday to close play at the two-day Newman Spring Invitational played at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kansas Wednesday afternoon.
The 324 shot by the Wildcats on Wednesday eclipsed the previous school record by 11 shots.
Freshman Abbey Kurmel tied the individual school record with a 78 on Wednesday and was the top Wildcat finisher at tied for 39th with a two-day total of 167 (89-78). Dawn Garrett fired a 78 at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City on September 10, 1993.