COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball advances to GPAC championship match

JAMESTOWN 12-8, DORDT 2-6: Jamestown swept the Defenders on their home field on Wednesday.

The Jimmies scored first during Game 1, sending two runs across the plate in the 2nd inning. Following a leadoff single for Katie Reisdorfer, Gracie Fisher hit a 2-run home run to center to give Jamestown their first runs of the game.

Dordt came back in the 3rd inning with two runs of their own, using two hits and an error to tie the game. Jessica Oules reached first to open the inning, and eventually advanced to third on passed balls. With runners on first and third, Hannah Sikkema hit a single that scored Oules. On the next at bat, Hailey Heeringa singled to center field, scoring Sikkema.

Jamestown broke the tie in their half of the 3rd, as Kassie Ward hit a double with two runners on base. Jamestown scored eight runs in the bottom of the 4th.

Rachel Evavold was 3-for-3 in Game 2 with three runs batted in and Hailey Heeringa was 3-for-3 with one run batted in.

Brooklyn Van Oort was 2-3 with a run scored as Dordt was outhit 13-10.

Evavold took the pitching loss and struck out three in seven innings.

