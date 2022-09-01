COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball sweeps Morningside

N'western sweeps Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- No. 8 Northwestern opened Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 win over Morningside at Allee Gym in Sioux City Wednesday night.

It is the first straight win in straight sets for the Red Raiders, who are now 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in GPAC play. The Mustangs fell to 1-7 in the season and 0-1 in GPAC play.

A 5-0 start in the opening set gave Northwestern the lead, one they never relinquished in the opening set. The second set was much of the same for the Red Raiders.

Bekah Horstman tallied 12 kills and five total blocks (one solo and four assists) for the Red Raiders. Alysen Dexter added 11 kills and 12 digs. Liv Reitsma pitched in 22 assists and Jadeyn Schutt 18. Olivia Granstra led the team with 15 digs.

Payten Lode tallied six kills for the Mustangs. Sydney Marlow added five kills. Gillian DePauw recorded 17 assists and Bridget Smith 11 digs.

Northwestern and Morningside are back in action this weekend at the Sioux City Labor Day Classic hosted by the College of Saint Mary Friday and Saturday.

M'side fifth after opening round

YANKTON, S.D. -- Morningside junior Sofia Castelan is in second place after the opening round of the Mount Marty Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota Thursday.

Castelan went under-par on the front nine with a 1-under 35, but three bogey's on the back put her at 2-over for the round. The leader, University of Nebraska-Kearney's Allison Comer, is 1-under for the tournament.

Morningside is fifth through the first round, one shot behind the host team, Mount Marty. The top three squads after the first round are UNK's 'A' grouping, Dakota Wesleyan and UNK's 'B' grouping.

Rachel Parks is second for Morningside at 8-over, followed by Kennedy Mason (16-over) and Lauren Carr (19-over).

The final round of the tournament is Friday morning in Yankton.

Downs places 31st at home meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman Kaia Downs placed 31st on Wednesday as an unattached runner at the Mizzou Opener meet at Gans Creek Golf Course.

Downs, an East grad, ran the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes flat.

Iowa State junior Dana Feyen won the race in 17.24.20.