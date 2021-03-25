COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball sweeps Viterbo

Sintek worked five innings and gave way to the Wildcat bullpen as senior lefthander Aaron Ras fired a scoreless sixth keeping WSC with a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh.

The Huskies rallied in the seventh with a two-run, two out single through the left side that scored two runs giving St. Cloud State a 4-3 advantage, the only time they led the opener.

LATE WEDNESDAY

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

OTTAWA 3, MORNINGSIDE 1: A chance to take the third spot in the conference standings was on the line when Morningside took the floor in Ottawa's Wilson Field House, with both teams looking to secure their second conference win of the year. The hometown Braves spoiled the Mustangs' upset hopes, defeating the visitors 3-1, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 and 26-19.

Morningside, in trying to claim a season sweep of Ottawa, turned in an effort that saw a complete effort, checking the boxes for scoring from the attack and serving and defensive efforts from both facets.

The Mustangs, hitting .240 or better in sets two, three, and four, hammered 33 kills, led by Kahakai Kahoiwai with 12 kills, off of 29 assists, 24 of which were accounted for by Kyle Cox. Jacob Baynes followed with seven kills. Cox and Garrett Arbuckle accounted for Morningside's pair of aces in the match.

