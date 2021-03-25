COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball sweeps Viterbo

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College volleyball team swept Viterbo at home on Thursday night.
The Red Raiders swept the V-Hawks by set scores of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-18.
Northwestern jumped out to a 10-4 lead during the first set, and led by as many as 21-9. Anna Wedel recorded the kill that put the Red Raiders up by eight points, then Bekah Horstman had a kill that allowed her team to take that 12-point lead.
Makenzie Fink led Northwestern with 10 points while Wedel had nine kills.
Lacey Reitz led with 33 assists. Olivia Granstra had 12 digs and Emily Strasser had 11.
Maya Roberts led Viterbo — the NAIA school from La Crosse, Wisconsin — with eight kills, and Grace Rohde had seven. Kenzie Winker had 22 assists.
SOFTBALL
BUENA VISTA 4-8, LORAS 3-6: The Beavers played their first two games at home on Thursday.
BVU won Game 1 in the seventh inning. Olivia Larsen scored on a wild pitch that scored the game-winning run for the Beavers. Larsen came in as a pinch runner, and she stole second base. She also took third base on a throwing error.
Kayden Archibeque and Rylee Cain each had two hits.
Ashtyn Miller took the win, holding the Duhawks to seven hits in seven innings.
Carlee Guyett had three hits in Game 2, including a home run. Michaela Mason and Savanna Pohlmann each had two hits.
The Beavers led 7-1 after three innings.
BASEBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 4, WAYNE STATE 3: St. Cloud State scored two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to win the opener 4-3 and carried that momentum into the second game for a 12-2 win to sweep Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball played Thursday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. WSC drops to 3-5 and 2-3 in the NSIC while SCSU is now 5-5 overall and 3-2 in league games.
The Wildcats controlled most of the opening game in the doubleheader, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings.
Junior third baseman Noah Roberts opened the game with a leadoff homer over the left field wall. Alex Logelin and Eric Standish followed by back-to-back doubles for a 2-0 lead in the first.
WSC added another run in the second when Brendan Madsen walked and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Wildcat cushion.
St. Cloud State scored single runs in the fourth and fifth off Wildcat starter Brody Sintek to make the score 3-2.
Sintek worked five innings and gave way to the Wildcat bullpen as senior lefthander Aaron Ras fired a scoreless sixth keeping WSC with a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh.
The Huskies rallied in the seventh with a two-run, two out single through the left side that scored two runs giving St. Cloud State a 4-3 advantage, the only time they led the opener.
LATE WEDNESDAY
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
OTTAWA 3, MORNINGSIDE 1: A chance to take the third spot in the conference standings was on the line when Morningside took the floor in Ottawa's Wilson Field House, with both teams looking to secure their second conference win of the year. The hometown Braves spoiled the Mustangs' upset hopes, defeating the visitors 3-1, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 and 26-19.
Morningside, in trying to claim a season sweep of Ottawa, turned in an effort that saw a complete effort, checking the boxes for scoring from the attack and serving and defensive efforts from both facets.
The Mustangs, hitting .240 or better in sets two, three, and four, hammered 33 kills, led by Kahakai Kahoiwai with 12 kills, off of 29 assists, 24 of which were accounted for by Kyle Cox. Jacob Baynes followed with seven kills. Cox and Garrett Arbuckle accounted for Morningside's pair of aces in the match.