COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota goes 2-0 in Tampa tournament

TAMPA — Elizabeth Juhnke recorded two match-high kill performances as the South Dakota volleyball team (10-1) went 2-0 on day one of the Bulls Invitational with a four-set win over Stetson (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19) and a 3-0 sweep of Cornell (25-19, 25-12, 25-21). With the two wins, the Coyotes have extended their win streak to 10 games.

The fourth and final set against the Hatters saw just one tie at 1-1 and zero lead changes as it was all Coyotes from the beginning.

At 22-14, the Hatters stretched a 4-0 run to come within four at 22-18 and force a South Dakota timeout. A kill from Evelyn Diederich gave the Coyotes the last boost of energy they needed to take set four and finish the match.

In the match against Cornell, Aimee Adams led the Coyotes with three blocks and a .545 hitting percentage to compliment her six kills. Weideman added a match-high 17 digs while Alaina Wolff followed with six digs.