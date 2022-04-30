College roundup: South Dakota softball shuts out Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota catcher Bela Goerke hit a three-run home run Saturday that helped the Coyotes beat Western Illinois 9-0.

Gabby Moser opened up the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. Then in the third inning, Lauren Eamiguel had an RBI single.

Jordyn Pender doubled the Coyotes' lead in the third inning with a two-run double.

Tatum Villotta had an RBI triple during the fourth inning.

USD centerfielder Courtney Wilson had an RBI double in the fifth inning to make the score 9-0.

Clara Edwards earned the win, allowing just two hits throughout five innings. She struck out one and did not surrender a walk.

Edwards also forced eight groundouts.

GPAC tennis

Midland men 4, Morningside 0: The Warriors swept past the Mustangs in the semifinals, earning the doubles point via No. 1s and 2s, and the singles point via Nos. 2, 3, and 5.

Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda set the tone at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1 over Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Salvana. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen secured the team point with a 6-3 victory over Mikhil Raja and Alexander Castillo at No. 2s. Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill were leading 5-3 at No. 3s at the time of the clinching set.

In singles play, Struffi won in straight sets over Maza Martin (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2s. Thiel added a point with a straight-set win at No. 3s over Raja (6-3, 6-1). At No. 5s, Masuda defeated his counterpart, Castillo, in two sets as well (6-4, 6-1). Abete (6-4, 3-3), Jaime Sion (5-5), and Janssen (3-0) were all in contention at Nos. 1, 3, and 6 at the time of the final point.

Late Friday

Northwestern baseball sweeps Dordt: The Northwestern College baseball team (20-25, 12-16 GPAC) picks up their 20th win of the season behind stout pitching and big innings offensively to complete the four-game sweep over rival Dordt University (12-32, 8-20 GPAC) at the Baseball Diamond. Michael Zeigler homered for the first time in his Red Raider career, and Isaac Thurm also hit his second long ball of the season on Senior Day.

The Raider pitching staff punched out 29 Dordt hitters in the two games today, while freshman southpaw Drew Dykstra set a new career-high with nine strike outs in his five innings of work in Game 2.

Northwestern has now won seven-straight games in the series with Dordt, including eight-straight at the Baseball Diamond in Orange City. The all-time series record improves to 124-47 in favor of Northwestern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0