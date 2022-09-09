COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota volleyball wins first match of South Dakota Classic

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota volleyball team opened up the South Dakota Classic weekend tournament Friday with a three-set sweep over CSU Bakersfield.

The Coyotes swept Bakersfield by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.

Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 19 kills and she hit .333 on the match. She also had a service ace.

Evelyn Diederich had eight kills and she hit .368.

Brooklyn Schram recorded 34 assists.

Thursday's results

Grinnell 3, Buena Vista 1: The Beavers won the first set 25-22, but the Pioneers took the next three frames by set scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20.

Junior Rachel Brockney led BVU with 12 kills with Courtney Johnson and Hannah Smith right behind with nine and eight kills respectively. Brockney also led the way wih 12 digs en route to her fourth straight double-double. Smith also chimed in with a team-leading four ace serves and was just behind Brockney with 10 digs. Senior Taylor Wedemeyer posted a double-double of her own with 33 assists and 10 digs.

BVU finished the match with 42 kills and a .131 attack percentage.

Hayley Taka led all players with 16 kills for Grinnell (4-1) while Rachel Woock added 13.

Women's soccer

Grand View 4, Morningside 1: Morningside women's soccer fell on the road, giving up four first half goals to Grand View University. The Mustangs also netted a goal in the first half on the way to a 4-1 final score.

Morningside's goal came after Grand View had quickly scored a pair of goals, as Jil Hellerforth knocked an unassisted score in in the 27th minute. Grand View answered with a pair of additional scores before another 60 seconds had elapsed.

Megan Messersmith shared time in goal with Isabelle Ter Weeme. Ter Weeme recorded three saves in the contest, while Messersmith had two.

Hellerforth's goal came off her lone shot in the contest. Lily Sidel recorded three shots in the contest, while Keyera Harmon and Julie Raffel each took two.