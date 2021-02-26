COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's soccer loses in OT

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Denver wins in OT
DENVER — A Denver goal in the final minute of the first overtime handed the South Dakota Coyotes a 2-1 defeat on Friday at the Denver Soccer Stadium.
The Coyotes (1-2) scored the game’s first goal in the 15th minute after sophomore Shaylee Gailus took advantage of the goalkeeper fumbling a header from senior Alexis Mitchell. Denver (5-1, 5-0 Summit) recorded six shots in the first half and redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad recorded three saves in the first half.
In the second period, the Yotes were able to hold onto to their 1-0 lead until the 55th minute when Denver put one past USD to tie things up. USD defended well after getting outshot 12-2 and recorded seven saves in the second period. After 90 minutes of play, the game went into overtime where in the final minute of the first overtime, Denver connected on a corner kick to give them the win.
Harkleroad recorded a season-high 10 saves and was two shy of tying her career-high of 12. Gailus’ goal was her second of the season and of her career.
The Coyotes are back in action against the Pioneers on Sunday at noon CT to wrap up the weekend.
VOLLEYBALL
Cyclones sweep Saint Louis
MILWAUKEE – The Iowa State volleyball season resumed on Friday victoriously as the Cyclones (6-9, 5-9 Big 12) swept Saint Louis (5-6, 4-1 A-10) 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-21) Friday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.
In her first career start, in place for the injured Brooke Andersen, Kenzie Mantz was outstanding, notching a career-high 11 kills at .500 hitting to lead an ISU attack which hit .316 as a team. Eleanor Holthaus had nine kills and led the back row with six digs, while Avery Rhodes had eight kills.
Iowa State took control immediately during the first set, running the first six points of the match, two via aces by Annie Hatch. The Cyclones continued to dominate and control first-set proceedings, running the lead to eight at 13-5 when Piper Mauck and Avery Rhodes combined for a block.
The Iowa State defense held the Billikens to .000 hitting in the frame and were also aided by seven SLU service errors. The last of those service errors, by Emily Day, gave ISU the first 25-16.
SOFTBALL
UNI loses to Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UNI softball fell to the Bulldogs of Samford University 1-0 in Day 1 of the Samford Tournament on Friday.
The Panthers had three hits against the Bulldogs. Adara Opiola got the bats going for UNI in the first inning. Trying to keep things going, Brooke Snider hit a hard ground ball to the second baseman, Opiola got out at second on a fielder's choice. In the third inning, Hannah Isley had a line drive to left center with only one out. She went on to steal second, however the Bulldogs were able to get out of the inning without allowing a run.
UNI continued to play hard defense with Kailyn Packard on the mound. Sammey Bunch was walked in the top of the fourth, she was able to advance to second off a hard-hit ball by Opiola to the shortstop. The Panthers would go on to hold the Bulldogs to extra inning.
The Bulldogs ended up scoring on a hit to left center in the bottom of the tenth inning to end the game with a score of 1-0.
Kailyn Packard pitched all ten innings for the Panthers. She went on to strike out six and gave up six hits. Packard would give up one hit and her only run of the game in the bottom of the tenth.