COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's soccer loses in OT

MILWAUKEE – The Iowa State volleyball season resumed on Friday victoriously as the Cyclones (6-9, 5-9 Big 12) swept Saint Louis (5-6, 4-1 A-10) 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-21) Friday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

In her first career start, in place for the injured Brooke Andersen, Kenzie Mantz was outstanding, notching a career-high 11 kills at .500 hitting to lead an ISU attack which hit .316 as a team. Eleanor Holthaus had nine kills and led the back row with six digs, while Avery Rhodes had eight kills.

Iowa State took control immediately during the first set, running the first six points of the match, two via aces by Annie Hatch. The Cyclones continued to dominate and control first-set proceedings, running the lead to eight at 13-5 when Piper Mauck and Avery Rhodes combined for a block.

The Iowa State defense held the Billikens to .000 hitting in the frame and were also aided by seven SLU service errors. The last of those service errors, by Emily Day, gave ISU the first 25-16.

SOFTBALL

UNI loses to Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UNI softball fell to the Bulldogs of Samford University 1-0 in Day 1 of the Samford Tournament on Friday.