COLLEGE ROUNDUP: USD track and field perform well at home meet

VERMILLION, S.D. — A limited South Dakota track and field squad captured eight events at the USD Twilight meet Wednesday night at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.

USD’s lone double-winner on Wednesday was redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman, who took first in both the high jump and the long jump. He captured the high jump with a clearance of 6-9 1/2, but nearly scored a near personal best in the competition.

On his first attempt at the next height of 6-11 1/2, his calf barely grazed the bar on his way over. He added a victory in the long jump with a leap of 22-11 3/4. Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky was second in the long jump with a mark of 21-10 1/4.

Freshman Jacob Jenkins took first in the triple jump with a leap of 46-6. He’s the Summit leader in the event with a mark of 47-8 1/2 from the USD Early Bird at the beginning of April.

The Coyotes swept the top three spots in the women’s 200 meters. Freshman Sara Reifenrath led the group with a clocking of 24.28 seconds. Freshman Erin Kinney finished runner-up in 25.37 seconds and freshman Jacy Pulse clocked 25.72 seconds for third.

Redshirt-freshman Ella Byers dropped down in distance after last weekend’s 5,000-meter victory at the Sioux City Relays, winning the 800 meters tonight in 2:20.40.