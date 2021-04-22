COLLEGE ROUNDUP: USD track and field perform well at home meet

VERMILLION, S.D. — A limited South Dakota track and field squad captured eight events at the USD Twilight meet Wednesday night at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.
USD’s lone double-winner on Wednesday was redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman, who took first in both the high jump and the long jump. He captured the high jump with a clearance of 6-9 1/2, but nearly scored a near personal best in the competition.
On his first attempt at the next height of 6-11 1/2, his calf barely grazed the bar on his way over. He added a victory in the long jump with a leap of 22-11 3/4. Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky was second in the long jump with a mark of 21-10 1/4.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins took first in the triple jump with a leap of 46-6. He’s the Summit leader in the event with a mark of 47-8 1/2 from the USD Early Bird at the beginning of April.
The Coyotes swept the top three spots in the women’s 200 meters. Freshman Sara Reifenrath led the group with a clocking of 24.28 seconds. Freshman Erin Kinney finished runner-up in 25.37 seconds and freshman Jacy Pulse clocked 25.72 seconds for third.
Redshirt-freshman Ella Byers dropped down in distance after last weekend’s 5,000-meter victory at the Sioux City Relays, winning the 800 meters tonight in 2:20.40.
Members of the Coyote triathlon squad joined the fun on Wednesday night with Maddie Lavin winning the 1,500 meters in 4:47.97. Lavin is fresh off a runner-up finish in the 200 fly last weekend at the Summit League Swimming & Diving Championships. Triathlon teammate Ella Kubas was third in 4:56.07. Sandwiched between the two triathletes, redshirt-junior Kelsi Kearney finished runner-up in 4:50.74.
MVAOCOU High School alum Dylan Blake won the men’s 1,500 meters in 4:09.91.
Redshirt-freshman Kylie Larson added a victory in the 100-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.67 seconds.
Matthew Horstman recorded a pair of top five finishes in leading the Northwestern College men's track and field team at the USD Twilight held today in Vermillion, S.D.
Horstman crossed the finish line second in the 400m hurdles (58.38) and then placed fifth in the 110m hurdles (16.7).
Northwestern athletes totaled 22 top 10 finishes; three Raiders (Preston Pfaffle, Wyatt Bunn and Cade Pedersen) placed in the 100m; three more in the 1500m (Jakob Van Der Werff, Ben Aberson and Joseph Kunert).
Four Raiders were in the top 10 in the 100m hurdles (Horstman, Ben Thelander, AJ Schaefer and Pedersen). Aaron Shepard, Thelander and Harland Groves placed 5th, 9th and 10th, respectively, in the high jump.
SOFTBALL
SMSU 3-8, WAYNE STATE 0-0: The opener was a pitching duel with just six hits combined by the two teams.
SMSU opened the scoring with two runs in the second and added one more run in the third inning.
The Mustangs held a 4-2 advantage in hits over the Wildcats.
Kortney Buresh had a leadoff single to open the game while Mary Krystofiak added a single in the fifth inning.
Sophomore pitcher Hadley Chvatal suffered the pitching loss in two innings of work. Sophomore reliever Sloan Cooksey pitched four innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.
The second game saw the host Mustangs complete the sweep with an 8-0 win.
SMSU scored three runs in the first and third innings followed by single runs in the fourth and sixth.
WSC had six hits in the game, led by Riley Holmberg going 2-for-3. Buresh, Kim Vidlak, Jenna Etmans and Kamryn Sparks each singled.
Senior Maddie Moser suffered the pitching loss, working four innings. Cooksey fired one inning of relief.