COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Wayne State men's basketball clinches NSIC South regular-season title

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wayne State wins NSIC South

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State held Augustana to just 37 percent shooting while the Wildcats had balanced scoring with five players in double figures as WSC captured the NSIC Men’s Basketball South Division title Sunday afternoon with an 82-70 win over Augustana at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. WSC is 10-4 in the NSIC South Division and 10-6 overall and while Augustana is now 9-6 and 7-6 in division play.

WSC jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead following a Nate Mohr 3-pointer with 16:14 to go in the first half.

After WSC shot 54.8 percent (17-31) in the first half, both teams clamped down defensively in the second half and WSC made shots late to extend the lead while holding Augustana to under 40 percent shooting in the contest.

The Wildcats maintained the lead the entire second half, mostly around double digits.

Mohr led Wayne State in scoring with 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 5-7 from the 3-point line. Jordan Janssen followed with 17 points while senior forward Ben Dentlinger added a season-high 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Alec Millender (12) and Cody McCullough (11) also hit double figures for WSC.