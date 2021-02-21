COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Wayne State men's basketball clinches NSIC South regular-season title

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wayne State wins NSIC South
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State held Augustana to just 37 percent shooting while the Wildcats had balanced scoring with five players in double figures as WSC captured the NSIC Men’s Basketball South Division title Sunday afternoon with an 82-70 win over Augustana at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. WSC is 10-4 in the NSIC South Division and 10-6 overall and while Augustana is now 9-6 and 7-6 in division play.
WSC jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead following a Nate Mohr 3-pointer with 16:14 to go in the first half.
After WSC shot 54.8 percent (17-31) in the first half, both teams clamped down defensively in the second half and WSC made shots late to extend the lead while holding Augustana to under 40 percent shooting in the contest.
The Wildcats maintained the lead the entire second half, mostly around double digits.
Mohr led Wayne State in scoring with 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 5-7 from the 3-point line. Jordan Janssen followed with 17 points while senior forward Ben Dentlinger added a season-high 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Alec Millender (12) and Cody McCullough (11) also hit double figures for WSC.
For the sixth time in the last seven games, WSC shot over 50 percent from the field as the Wildcats made 26 of 51 shots for 51 percent. The ‘Cats were 8 for 12 from the 3-point line and made 22 of 29 free throws for 75.9 percent.
Dylan LeBrun scored 21 points for Augustana. Michael Schaefer added 17 points while Tyler Riemersma had 12 points and 22 rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Huskers hit 13 3s in win
LINCOLN, Neb. — For Nebraska on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a layup from freshman reserve forward Annika Stewart with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first half was a nice development — it got the Huskers within two points of visiting Penn State — but it didn't seem like much more than that.
Then she poured in eight more to power a 12-2 run into intermission, including a pair of three-pointers.
That was just the start for the Huskers, who expanded a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage through three quarters with a torrid shooting stretch and knocked off Penn State, 87-72. The victory moved Amy Williams' team back above .500 in Big Ten play at 9-8 and to 11-9 overall. The Huskers made 13 three-pointers overall, tied for fourth-most in a single game in school history.
Spanning the final 3:23 of the second quarter and all of the third, NU knocked down 13-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-8 from three-point range.
The result: NU outscored PSU by 20 points in that critical midgame run.
Sam Haiby finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska sweeps Gophers
In Sunday’s rematch against the fifth-ranked Gophers not only did No. 4 Nebraska flip the result, but it also got a much different outcome that shows it can play with the top teams this season.
The Huskers were mostly in control from start to finish in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.
So the Huskers (7-1) earned a weekend split while playing their first big matches of the season.
Nebraska got its first win over a top-five team since the 2018 NCAA semifinal win over No. 3 Illinois. It was the first sweep by the Huskers over a top-five team since 2017 against No. 3 Minnesota.
Nebraska had a .300 hitting percentage and held the Gophers to just .153. Nebraska outblocked the Gophers 8-4 after Minnesota had 20 blocks Friday.
And that made for a very satisfying day for the Huskers.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
South Dakota shuts out UMKC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A barrage of three first-half goals in the first 22 minutes allowed the South Dakota Coyotes to split the weekend series with Kansas City by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Durwood Soccer Stadium. The shutout win gives the USD (1-1) their first win of the season.
After losing in the final minutes to Kansas City (2-3, 2-2 Summit) on Friday, USD came out of the gates firing on Sunday. The Yotes’ first goal came roughly a minute and 23 seconds into the game as freshman Taylor Ravelo headed one in past the goalkeeper off a corner kick by junior Taylor Cotter. It was Ravelo’s first career goal and the fourth fastest goal from the whistle in program history.
South Dakota outshot the Roos for the second straight game with 13 shots to KC’s six shots. Six of those shots were on goal for the Yotes. USD also recorded six assists and had seven corner attempts compared to the Roos four. Harkleroad earns her second career shutout.