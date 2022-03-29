COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Wayne State's Jazmine Taylor leads Wildcats to third-place finish

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Jazmine Taylor led the Wayne State women's golf team to a third-place finish on Tuesday at the two-day Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Missouri Western. The Wildcats shot rounds of 338 and 326 for a two-day total of 664 to place third out of 13 teams.

Rogers State of Oklahoma captured the team title with a 627 (313-314) with host Missouri Western State in second at 654 (336-318), 10 strokes ahead of third place Wayne State at 664.

Taylor, a graduate of Millard North, was the top Wildcat finisher in a tie for seventh overall out of 76 players after shooting rounds of 83 and 78 for a 161.

Late Monday

Baseball

Dordt 8-7, Briar Cliff 1-9: The Briar Cliff University and Dordt University baseball teams split a doubleheader on Monday in Sioux Center, at the Defenders beat the Chargers in Game One, 8-1, and Briar Cliff won the nightcap.

In the second game, junior catcher Connor Lange had a hit and four RBIs, while DH Cam Reimer drove in another with an RBI double. Mike Anthony had a pair of RBI in the game as well, while senior pitcher Austin Carter got the win after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, with eight strikeouts.

Briar Cliff is now 16-8 on the season, 6-2 in conference play. The Chargers will play Friday at Northwestern College, while Dordt (8-15, 4-3) will play Friday at Doane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0