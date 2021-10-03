COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Western Illinois women's soccer beats South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota women's soccer team saw its winning streak come to an end Sunday, as Western Illinois beat the Coyotes 2-1.

The Leathernecks struck early in the 11th minute of action when Amy Andrews got past a diving Emma Harkleroad to give the Leathernecks an early 1-0 on the afternoon.

Western Illinois stuck gold once more before half in the 31st minute when Andrews snuck one passed Harkleroad in the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Yotes came out hot in the second half placing three shots just a tad too high of the net. In the 69th minute, Kayla Aymar's shot on goal was almost knocked in a Leatherneck defender before WIU's goalie stopped it.

In the 77th minute, Cotter lined up for a free kick just in front of the Yotes' bench and rocketed one into the box for Alexis Mitchell to get a head on it to cut the lead to 2-1 with just under 15 minutes left.

The loss stopped a five-match win streak.

Late Saturday

Women's Soccer

Morningside 2, Doane 0: The Mustangs on Saturday managed to find the back of the Doane University net twice to the joy of a Mustangs' 2021 Homecoming crowd at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Freshman forward Ebba Torgner slipped a strike past visiting goalkeeper Danielle Dubovy in the 15th minute, which turned out to be her initial collegiate match-winner. Sophomore midfielder Sina Feeser added an insurance score in the 69th minute, breaking away from the DU defense and smashing a shot home.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Finn was more than able to make sure the score stood up. She repelled two Doane on frame attempts en route to her second shutout of the season.

Morningside (6-2-1 overall, 3-1-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference) climbed into fourth on the loop standings, just a half-match behind the College of Saint Mary.

Jamestown 3, Northwestern 0: The Raider goalkeepers split time in the net again today with Kaelin Alons and Abby Bastian each playing one half.

Alons was able to make four saves in the first half and Bastian was able to make three of her own. The Raider offense was able to get three shots on-goal for the game, but the Jimmie attack created 10 on-goal attempts.

Men's soccer

Morningside 6, Doane 0: After sophomore midfielder/forward Victor Beker and senior midfielder Moritz Lusch put two goals on the Mustangs' side of the Elwood Olsen Stadium scoreboard in the first 15 minutes, Doane kept their net clean until senior midfielder Noah Aniser buried a strike for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Aniser and Lusch continued the offensive theme for head coach Tom Maxon's squad in the second 45. They both posted another goal, and Lusch added an assist to his evening's resume for a five-point finish. Beker was next in line in that category with an assist and goal for three points. Lusch, Beker, and junior forward combined for 13 of the home team's 21 total attempts which also helped headline a much-needed 6-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference win that ended a three-match slide.

Junior goalkeeper Bjarne Huth and senior netminder teammate Tobias Sadler were beneficiaries of the offensive output. They combined for a 90-minute clean sheet that featured one save.

Northwestern 4, Jamestown 0: James Bolger scored the eventual game-winner in the 33rd minute with the assist to Netherlands-born Luc Roelofs. The Raiders took the 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The second half proved to be all Northwestern as the squad was oozing with confidence. In the 60th minute, senior Joshua Wingfield put up an insurance goal, but the Raiders weren't done.

Approximately five minutes later, Italian Marco Alessio nets his second goal of the season as Northwestern extended their lead to 3-0.

