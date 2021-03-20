COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Youngstown State runs away from South Dakota, 28-10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State literally ran away with the football game, outrushing South Dakota by 270 yards in a 28-10 Missouri Valley Conference football game Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.
Youngstown State took the game to the Coyotes from the start, stopping USD after a single first down on its opening series, then marched down the field 69 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Mark Waid to Christian Turner. A PAT pass from Ward to Landon Pearson pushed the Youngstown lead to 8-0.
The Penguins move out 11-0 after a 32-yard field goal by Colt McFadden which USD matched with a 37-yard 3-pointer from Mason Lorber to trail 11-3 at the half.
Youngstown State fumbled on its first possession of the second half but the Coyotes returned the favor when quarterback Carson Camp was sacked and fumbled at the USD 29.
YSU came into the game with no sacks on defense in their first three games but found success with five against the Coyotes.
Youngstown State (1-4 overall and 0-5 MVFC) took the turnover and scored in eight plays on a keeper by YSU quarterback Waid.
Youngstown got a 41-yard field goal late in the third quarter by Colt McFadden and a 38-yard run from Turner early in the fourth quarter to lead 28-3.
The Coyotes, who rushed for just 46 yards on 26 carries, got its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Travis Theis.
Saturday marked the final time South Dakota had to travel out of state this season. The Coyotes return home to host North Dakota State next Saturday at 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CLARKE 1, NORTHWESTERN 0: Reese Castanon scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute and went on to win a 1-0 non-conference women's soccer match in Dubuque Saturday.
Keeper Brynless Ward stopped seven shots for the win.
Northwestern had a 13-6 edge in shots with Kaelin Alons stopping three shots in net for the Raiders.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
KANSAS CITY 3, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: Kansas City won the final two sets to rally past South Dakota 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 15-12 in a Summit League volleyball match at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday.
The Kangaroos moved into the lead in the Summit at 12-1 while USD is 10-2 and 11-5 overall.
Kansas City had a balanced attack with four players logging 11 or more kills. South Dakota got a match-high 18 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke while Sami Slaughter had 13 kills. Madison Jurgens had 43 assists and 25 digs for South Dakota.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The Jimmies breezed past the Mustangs 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's volleyball play in Jamestown, N.D. Friday.
Tanner Woods had six kills to lead Jamestown (15-2 overall and 5-0 GPAC).
Kahakai Kahoiwai and Tyler Godown had four kills apiece to lead Morningside (2-8 overall and 1-4 GPAC).Kyle Cox had 10 assists and Godown four digs for the Mustangs.