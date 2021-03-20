COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Youngstown State runs away from South Dakota, 28-10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State literally ran away with the football game, outrushing South Dakota by 270 yards in a 28-10 Missouri Valley Conference football game Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State took the game to the Coyotes from the start, stopping USD after a single first down on its opening series, then marched down the field 69 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Mark Waid to Christian Turner. A PAT pass from Ward to Landon Pearson pushed the Youngstown lead to 8-0.

The Penguins move out 11-0 after a 32-yard field goal by Colt McFadden which USD matched with a 37-yard 3-pointer from Mason Lorber to trail 11-3 at the half.

Youngstown State fumbled on its first possession of the second half but the Coyotes returned the favor when quarterback Carson Camp was sacked and fumbled at the USD 29.

YSU came into the game with no sacks on defense in their first three games but found success with five against the Coyotes.

Youngstown State (1-4 overall and 0-5 MVFC) took the turnover and scored in eight plays on a keeper by YSU quarterback Waid.

Youngstown got a 41-yard field goal late in the third quarter by Colt McFadden and a 38-yard run from Turner early in the fourth quarter to lead 28-3.