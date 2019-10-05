CRETE, Neb. — Ben Jefferies scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute and Briar Cliff went on to defeat Doane 1-0 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match played at Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Crete, Neb.
The Chargers controlled play with a 22-3 edge in shots but could only push one goal into the net. Luis Paulo Sartor got credit for the assists on the BCU goal and the Chargers went on to level their record at 3-3-1. Alex Theobald earned the shutout with one save for the Chargers.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, DOANE 1: The Chargers improved to 3-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 3-1 win over the Tigers in a women's college soccer match played in Crete, Neb. Saturday.
Sonja Rao gave Briar Cliff a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute off an assist from Flor Suarez then went up 2-0 in the 39th minute on an unassisted goal by Gina Alvarez.
Taylor Hill scored in the 76th minute to increase the lead to 3-0. Brianna Yepez had the assist. Abby Maxwell scored in the 88th minute for Doane to break onto the scoreboard.
MORNINGSIDE, NORTHWESTERN SPLIT: The Northwestern and Morningside soccer teams each won a 1-0 overtime victory on Saturday.
The men's match was won by the Mustangs while the Red Raiders women took the win.