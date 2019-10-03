SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff leveled its record at 4-4-1 with a 3-2 win over Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer action at Memorial Field Thursday afternoon.
Briar Cliff scored the only goal of the first half on a free kick by Marcus Norwood in the 13th minute. The Chargers went up 2-0 when Ben Jeffries pushed the ball past the Jamestown keeper in the the 48th minute. The Jimmies closed to within a goal on Aaon Pike's rebound score in the 57th minute but the Chargers moved back up 3-1 on Jao Pedro Lima's tally in the 64th minute.
Dario Salzer had five saves in goal for Briar Cliff, now 2-1 in the GPAC.
JAMESTOWN 2, BRIAR CLIFF 1: Karlia Hintze and Kristin Breaux scored in the first half for Jamestown to give it a 2-0 lead at the half and was able to withstand a BCU goal by Sonja Rao in the 86th minute to gain the win.
The Chargers (5-3 overall and 3-1 GPAC) had a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal and got one save from keeper Ruby Campa.
NORTH DAKOTA 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: The Fighting Hawks shrugged of a late game-tying penalty kick by the Coyotes and got the game-winner in the closing seconds to earn a win in a Summit League women's soccer match at Bronson Field Thursday.
North Dakota held the lead much of the match thanks to an unassisted goal by Mimi Eiden in the 22nd minute. South Dakota was awarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute and Alexis Mitchell cashed in the equalize things at 1-1.
North Dakota answered quickly however with Emma Bangert scoring on an unassisted effort that USD keeper Emma Harkleroad was able to get a hend on but couldn't keeper out of the net.
South Dakota had a 19-13 edge in shots with Harkleroad stopping five shots in net. USD (5-7 overall and 0-1 Summit League) is at North Dakota State Sunday.
MIDLAND 4, MORNINGSIDE 0: The Warriors controlled the flow of play and shut out the Mustangs in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match played at Elwood Olsen Stadium Thursday.
Bailey Locano scored twice while Nayelia Rodriguez and Brittany Llanes added a goal each for Midland (5-2-1 overall and 2-1 GPAC). The Warriors had a 21-7 edge in shots and 13-3 on goal.
Sarah Finn had nine saves in goal for Morningside (3-6 overall and 1-2 GPAC).
MIDLAND 6, MORNINGSIDE 1: The Warriors were dominant in handing the Mustangs just their second loss of the season in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer action at Elwood Olsen Stadium Thursday.
Midland scored three goals in each half and had a 6-0 lead before Morningside got its lone score of the match on Robin Thomala's effort in the 88th minute.
Mike Eijgendaal and Robert Wiseman scored two goals apiece for Midland (6-3-1 overall and 2-1 GPAC). Matthew Ricci had two saves in goal for the Mustangs (8-2 overall and 2-1 GPAC).