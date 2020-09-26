COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff improves to 4-0 with 2-0 win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team picked up a homecoming win as the Chargers got an early goal in each the first and second halves for a 2-0 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.
Briar Cliff improves to 4-0 with the win and are 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 0-2 overall and in the GPAC.
The Chargers first goal game in the 11th minute by Marcus Horwood for the 1-0 lead. The Chargers took nine shots in the first period but were held to the one goal.
Then 16 seconds into the second half, Danny Baca scored for a 2-0 Charger lead. Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist.
Briar Cliff outshot Mount Marty 14-7. Sotirios Gkosdis made six saves for Briar Cliff.
CONCORDIA 4, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Bulldogs scored three times in the second period to beat the Red Raiders.
Garrett Perry had three of the four goals for Concordia, and he was 3-for-4 on shots Saturday.
Northwestern's Ezekiel Foltz had four saves.
Concordia outshot Northwestern 12-10. Brennan Hagerty had two shots, both on goal.
DORDT 4, NORTHWESTERN (Minn). 1: Blake Hansen scored two second-half goals to give the Defenders the win.
In fact, all four of Dordt's goals came in the second half.
Hansen's first goal came with 41 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the match. Asher Brown had the assist.
Then, Nolan Regan had an unassisted goal with 35:57 remaining.
Dordt's last two goals came in a 17-second span. First, Hansen found the back of the net while Brown had his second assist of the match. Then, with 22:17 to go, Luke Foster scored.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CONCORDIA 2, NORTHWESTERN 0: Concordia scored both of its goals in the second half. Grace Soenksen and Kadyn Lane each scored a goal.
Kaelin Alons had one save as the Red Raiders' goalkeeper.
The Red Raiders had just one shot in the match, attempted by Abby Noonan.
