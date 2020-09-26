COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff improves to 4-0 with 2-0 win over Mount Marty

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team picked up a homecoming win as the Chargers got an early goal in each the first and second halves for a 2-0 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.

Briar Cliff improves to 4-0 with the win and are 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 0-2 overall and in the GPAC.

The Chargers first goal game in the 11th minute by Marcus Horwood for the 1-0 lead. The Chargers took nine shots in the first period but were held to the one goal.

Then 16 seconds into the second half, Danny Baca scored for a 2-0 Charger lead. Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist.

Briar Cliff outshot Mount Marty 14-7. Sotirios Gkosdis made six saves for Briar Cliff.

CONCORDIA 4, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Bulldogs scored three times in the second period to beat the Red Raiders.

Garrett Perry had three of the four goals for Concordia, and he was 3-for-4 on shots Saturday.

Northwestern's Ezekiel Foltz had four saves.

Concordia outshot Northwestern 12-10. Brennan Hagerty had two shots, both on goal.