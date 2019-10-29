SIOUX CITY — For the seventh consecutive match, the Briar Cliff men's soccer team recorded a shutout.
On Wednesday, the Chargers silenced Mount Marty 1-0 at Faber Field. The seven consecutive shutouts breaks a new BCU school record.
The lone goal of the match came from Chargers junior Alexis Ramos in the 72nd minute. Ben Jefferies had the assist on the play.
BCU goalkeeper Dario Salzer had four saves in the win. Mount Marty took six shots on the Chargers defense.
Up next for the Chargers is a very big match against Morningside. The winner will become the GPAC standalone champion, but a tie forces a 3-way tie between the Chargers, the Mustangs and Midland. The Chargers, however, would own the No. 1 seed going into the conference tournament.
BCU WOMEN 4, MOUNT MARTY 0: The Briar Cliff women's soccer team got back to its winning ways Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Gisselle Jimenez netted her sixth and seventh goals of the season in the win, both coming in the first half. Her goal in the seventh minute was assisted by Ryane Cash and her score in the 32nd minute came from Megan Siqueiros. Brianna Yepez added a first-half goal with less than 90 seconds remaining in the period. The junior scored with her head off a corner from Bailee Hackley.
Sonja Rao scored the lone goal of the second half in the 80th minute, also assisted by Hackley, to round out the scoring for BCU, which now is 10-4 overall.
The Cliff outshot the Lancers 32-6 in the contest and had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal. Taylor Hill had a game-high seven shots, followed by Rao with six. Both put three shots on frame. Darrien Sclafani made four saves en route to the shutout win.
JAMESTOWN WOMEN 2, NORTHWESTERN 1: Nikky Farnsworth scored the lone goal for the Red Raiders in Wednesday's loss. The goal came in the 13th minute of the match, and Julie Dunlap had the assist.
Kamryn Fiscus scored for the Jimmies in the 22nd minute, and Karlie Hintze scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute.
The Red Raiders took just three shots on goal. Northwestern goalie Liz Foster had five saves.
Late Tuesday
MORNINGSIDE 6, HASTINGS 5 (2OT): Aaron Hafner scored a goal in the 106th minute on Tuesday to decide the match and give the Mustangs men their first soccer win over the No. 7 Broncos in 12 matches in a contest played in Hastings, Neb.
Morningside led 4-1 last in the first half thanks to a pair of goals by Okan Golge and one each by Noah Jorristma and Robin Thamala.
Hastings got to within 4-2 by the halftime break and outscored the Mustangs 3-1 in the second half to force overtime. Golge had the lone Morningside goal before the overtime, completing a hat trick in the 62nd minute to give the Mustangs a 5-3 edge.
The Mustangs (15-2 overall) lead the GPAC men's soccer race with a 9-1 mark, 1/2 game ahead of Briar Clff and one up on 8-1-1 Midland. Hastings is now 12-2-2 overall and 8-2 in the GPAC.
HASTINGS 5, MORNINGSIDE 0: Courtney Doeschot scored twice to lead the No. 12 Broncos to a shutout win over the Mustangs in a match played in Hastings, Neb. Tuesday.
Hastings controlled play in the match with a 30-6 edge in shots on goal. Morningside dropped to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the GPAC.