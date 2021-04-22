COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff wins in first round; Morningside drops shootout

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament champions are moving on in the NAIA men's soccer national tournament.
Briar Cliff scored all three of its goals on Thursday to beat Southwestern Christian 3-0, and advance to the next round to face Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.
"I felt that we played pretty well through most of the game," BCU coach Cory Christensen said. "We had a couple of early opportunities that we didn't capitalize on."
Luis Paulo Sartor scored the first goal for the Chargers, as he scored at the 59 minute, 44-second mark of the game. His goal was unassisted and it came off a corner kick.
It came from the left-hand side of the pitch, and Paulo Sartor had a couple guys ready to hit the ball in if the ball went to them.
Paulo Sartor spun the ball around well enough to get the ball in the net, and the momentum shifted from there.
"Nobody anticipates scoring a goal from the corner," Christensen said. "He hit a really dangerous ball that bent in. That just opened the door for us to put our feet on the pedal."
Then, Sebastian Justiniano scored an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute. Vinicius Ribeiro shot the ball but it was deflected off of SWC's Santiago Esparaza.
Esparaza couldn't contain Ribeiro's shot, and Justinano was there to clean up the play and get the ball in the back of the net.
"Sebastian was in the right place at the right time," Christensen said.
Rodrigo Oliveira then tacked on the third goal in the 87th minute to seal the deal for the Chargers.
Ribeiro had the assist there, and set up the play with a nice pass that Oliveira made in with a header.
The Chargers took 10 shots and there were three players — Jacob Harvey, Justiniano and Oliveira — who each took two shots.
Six of those 10 shots were on goal.
Leandro Faria recorded a shutout by recording three saves, serving as BCU's goalkeeper.
MIDAMERICAN CHRISTIAN WINS IN SHOOTOUT: Morningside held a 2-0 lead at the half, and they were 90 seconds away from advancing to the next round.
MAC scored a goal in the waning minutes of regulation to tie the match at 2-2, and force overtime.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, so they went to a shootout.
MidAmerican Christian won in penalty kicks, 4-2.
Austin Lingle and Victor Beker scored in regulation for the Mustangs. Robin Thomala had four shots for Morningside.