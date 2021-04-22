COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff wins in first round; Morningside drops shootout

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament champions are moving on in the NAIA men's soccer national tournament.

Briar Cliff scored all three of its goals on Thursday to beat Southwestern Christian 3-0, and advance to the next round to face Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

"I felt that we played pretty well through most of the game," BCU coach Cory Christensen said. "We had a couple of early opportunities that we didn't capitalize on."

Luis Paulo Sartor scored the first goal for the Chargers, as he scored at the 59 minute, 44-second mark of the game. His goal was unassisted and it came off a corner kick.

It came from the left-hand side of the pitch, and Paulo Sartor had a couple guys ready to hit the ball in if the ball went to them.

Paulo Sartor spun the ball around well enough to get the ball in the net, and the momentum shifted from there.

"Nobody anticipates scoring a goal from the corner," Christensen said. "He hit a really dangerous ball that bent in. That just opened the door for us to put our feet on the pedal."