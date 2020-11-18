 Skip to main content
COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff's Ariana Rodriguez scores lone goal en route to win
COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff's Ariana Rodriguez scores lone goal en route to win

Ruby Campa

Campa

HASTINGS, Neb. — Briar Cliff's Ariana Rodriguez scored the lone goal for the Chargers on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Hastings. 

Rodriguez scored her goal with 11 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the first half. That goal came unassisted. 

Rodriguez took five total shots. The Chargers (9-1-2) took 13 total and they had seven on goal. Flor Suarez had two shots on goal. 

BCU goalkeeper Ruby Campa had five saves in the shutout. The Broncos had eight total shots and five on goal, but Campa stopped them all. 

Briar Cliff will play Morningside on Saturday in the regular-season finale. The winner takes home the GPAC title. 

Ariana Rodriguez mug

Rodriguez
