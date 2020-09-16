COLLEGE SOCCER: Briar Cliff's Flor Suarez gets a hat trick in win over Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Briar Cliff women's soccer team started Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a dominating win over Dordt on Wednesday.
The Chargers scored two goals in the first half and went on to beat Dordt 5-0 to improve to 1-0-1 on the season and 1-0 on the GPAC. Dordt falls to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the GPAC.
It took a little bit for Briar Cliff to get on the board, though. Dordt held the Chargers scoreless until there was 14:24 left in the first half when Flor Suarez scored for the 1-0 lead. Bailee Hackley had the assist.
Five minutes later, Suarez added to the lead with her second goal of the match, this one unassisted.
About 10 minutes into the second half. Suarez had her hat trick as she scored with 35 minutes left in the match, this time on her second unassisted goal.
Less than a minute later, Taylor Hill made it 4-0 with an unassisted goal.
The Chargers last goal came with 3:21 left in the match as Gisselle Jimenez scored. Hill had the assist.
Briar Cliff outshot Dordt 21-4 in the match and held the Defenders to only two shots on goal.
Ruby Campa made both saves for Briar Cliff. DeLynne Zevenbergen made seven saves for Dordt.
MEN: BRIAR CLIFF 1, DORDT 0: Briar Cliff had 25 shots in the match against Dordt but the Chargers couldn't find the back of the goal for the first 80 minutes of the match.
But with 7:58 left, Briar Cliff was given a penalty kick and Joao Pedro Lima converted, giving the Chargers a 1-0 lead. Briar Cliff didn't allow a shot in the final minutes as the Chargers got the 1-0 win.
Briar Cliff is now 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt suffers its second-straight 1-0 defeat and is 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff only allowed three shots in the match including one on goal, which was saved by Leandro Faria.
Dordt's Brandon Hansen made 13 saves in the loss.
