SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Briar Cliff handed Dordt its first loss of the Great Plains Conference season 3-1 in women's college soccer action Saturday.
Brianna Yapez, Bailee Hackley and Sonja Rao scored goals for the Chargers, now 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC. Dordt had entered the day with a 5-0-1 GPAC record but the loss dropped them behind a quartet of teams atop the league at 5-1.
Yepez scored off an assist from Bailee Hackley in the third minute but Mikaela Patterson of Dordt got the equalizer in the 12th minute.
The Chargers regained the lead in the 31st minute on Hackley's goal and got the only scored of the second half from Rao in the 66th minute.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, DORDT 0: The Chargers scored all three of their goals in just over 12 minutes of play in the first half and went on to shutout the Defenders in a match held in Sioux Center Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Marcus Horwood got BCU on the scoreboard in the 21st minute off an assist from Jacob Harvey then went up 2-0 on a score by Rodrigo Oliveira in the 27th minute. Iawn McNab wrapped up the scoring in the 33rd minute in a half where the Chargers had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal.
Dario Salzer earned the shut out in goal for Briar Cliff with two saves. The Chargers (7-4-1) 2had a 26-5 edge in shots for the match. Dordt fell to 3-8-2.
NORTHWESTERN 4, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Nikky Farnsworth had a hat tricj and an assists to lead the Raiders to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match held in Orange City Saturday.
Megan Sattler scored the other goal for Northwestern which controlled play, outshooting the Tigers 25-2. The Raiders (7-4-1 overall and 4-2 GPAC) earned the shut out but did not need any saves from winning goalie Liz Foster.