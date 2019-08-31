PARKVILLE, Mo. — Neither the Briar Cliff University men's soccer team and Park could not settle things after 110 minutes of play and the result was a 1-1 overtime draw in college men's soccer action here Saturday.
Briar Cliff (0-1-1) got the jump on Park, scoring on Rodrigo Oliveira's free kick from just inside the box. The Chargers enjoyed a one-goal lead at the break but gave up the equalizer on a goal by Elcio Cunha in the 50th minute. both teams had 12 shots with keeper Alex Theobald stopping two shots in net for BCU.
The Chargers host Waldorf at 1 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BRIAR CLIFF 4, PROVIDENCE 0: Briar Cliff scored three goals in the first half as the Chargers defeated Providence Christian 4-0 on Saturday in Costa Mesa, California. All four goals were scored by players who are originally from California.
Gisselle Jimenez, who is from Long Beach, California, scored the first goal for Briar Cliff in the 27th minute to start the score. The goal was unassisted.
Five minutes later, Megan Siqueiros passed to Flor Suarez, who scored. Suarez is from Hawthorne, California.
A minute after the half, Cori Edwards, who is from Moorpark, California, scored an unassisted goal.
Then in the 76th minute, Paramount, California, native Ashley Yepez scored an unassisted goal to cap the scoring for the Chargers, who improve to 2-1 with the win.
NORTHWESTERN 2, BELLEVUE 0: Maddi Avery scored both goals for the Raiders as they shut out the Bruins in a women's college soccer match held in Orange City Saturday.
Northwestern (1-0-1) got the lead in the 23rd minute when Avery scored off an assist from Tatiana Garcia, before adding an insurance goal in the 66th minute with Nikky Farnsworth getting credit for the assist.
The Raiders had a 19-12 edge in shots with keeper Destinee Monetenego making five saves to earn the shutout.
WALDORF 2, MORNINGSIDE 1: Waldorf held a one-goal lead through a scoreless second half to fend off Morningside in a women's college soccer match played at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City Saturday.
Waldorf (1-3-0) got the lead in the fifth minute on a goal by Bonnie Zuniga and led most of the first half.
The Mustangs (0-4-0) got the equalizer in the 42nd minute when Cassandra Garcia converted off an assist from Merel Kooij to tie things at 1-1.
But Waldorf came right back in the 43rd minute on a goal by Heather Kolona to go up 2-1. Morningside had a 16-10 edge in shots with keeper Maleah Richter making three saves.