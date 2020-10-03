COLLEGE SOCCER: Dordt shuts out Presentation, Northwestern women win

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Emma Visser and Maddie Regnerus scored goals in the first half and Dordt women's soccer team held on for a 2-0 college women's soccer win over Presentation on Saturday afternoon.

Regnerus scored off a rebound in the 23rd minute and Visser scored off a corner kick by Alaina Van Zalen in the 35th minute for Dordt (2-3-1).

Elianna Van Hulzen earned the shutout in goal with three saves.

NORTHWESTERN 2, JAMESTOWN 1: The Northwestern women's soccer team picked up its first win of the season as the Red Raiders beat Jamestown 2-1 on Saturday.

Northwestern is now 1-3-1 on the season and 1-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC.

Northwestern scored first as Emily Hurley got an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Jamestown tied the match in the 33rd minute.

The game was tied until the 77th minute when Emma Dunsbergen scored the game-winning goal. Maria Lopes had the assist.

Northwestern won despite being outshot 8-3 but two of the Red Raiders shots found the back of the net.

Kaelin Alons had four saves for the Northwestern.

