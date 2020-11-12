COLLEGE SOCCER: Geiben's OT goal gives Morningside women the win

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's soccer team got a hard-earned win on Wednesday at Elwood Olsen Stadium over Hastings with a 1-0 victory in overtime.
In the seventh minute of overtime, a give-and-go from fellow freshman midfielder Anna Ljulijic found Eva Geiben's foot in the box. Geiben aimed it just past a diving attempt from Hastings goalkeeper Sarah Carpenter.
Hastings outshot Morningside 11-8, but the Mustangs had five shots on goal to the Broncos' three shots on goal.
Alexandra Homan had three saves, as she recorded her sixth shutout for the season.
The Mustangs are 9-1-1 so far this season, and hold an 8-1-1 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
MIDLAND 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: Emily Hurley scored a goal in her fifth straight game on Wednesday, netting her team's lone goal during the 76th minute. Hurley leads the Raiders with seven goals this season and has scored in seven of her last eight games.
Kaelin Alons stopped 11 Midland shots on-goal; Hurley (4) and Julie Dunlap (1) had the shots on-goal for Northwestern.
Scoreless for the first 28+ minutes, Midland broke through with a pair of goals during a six minute span late in the first half. Bailey Locano (28:37) and Jericha Fox (34:45) both found the back of the net during this stretch. Midland's Arianna Flores scored off a penalty kick for the team's only goal in the second half.
The Raiders are now 4-7 in the GPAC, 4-7-1 overall, with one game left to go in the regular season. Midland improved to 5-3-3.
MEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 3, CONCORDIA 0: The Mustangs scored two second-half goals Wednesday to get their eighth win of the season and seventh in the league.
Nicolo Renzi scored at the 69-minute, 48-second mark to make the match a 2-0 game and then Okan Golge added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute.
Moritz Lusch scored early in the first half to put the Mustangs on the board.
Bjarne Huth had one save in the shutout win, serving as Morningside's goalkeeper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!