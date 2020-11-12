COLLEGE SOCCER: Geiben's OT goal gives Morningside women the win

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's soccer team got a hard-earned win on Wednesday at Elwood Olsen Stadium over Hastings with a 1-0 victory in overtime.

In the seventh minute of overtime, a give-and-go from fellow freshman midfielder Anna Ljulijic found Eva Geiben's foot in the box. Geiben aimed it just past a diving attempt from Hastings goalkeeper Sarah Carpenter.

Hastings outshot Morningside 11-8, but the Mustangs had five shots on goal to the Broncos' three shots on goal.

Alexandra Homan had three saves, as she recorded her sixth shutout for the season.

The Mustangs are 9-1-1 so far this season, and hold an 8-1-1 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

MIDLAND 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: Emily Hurley scored a goal in her fifth straight game on Wednesday, netting her team's lone goal during the 76th minute. Hurley leads the Raiders with seven goals this season and has scored in seven of her last eight games.

Kaelin Alons stopped 11 Midland shots on-goal; Hurley (4) and Julie Dunlap (1) had the shots on-goal for Northwestern.