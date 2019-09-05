SIOUX CITY — Okan Goelge logged a hat trick on Thursday to lead Morningside past Ottawa 5-1 in a men's college soccer match at Olsen Stadium.
Goelge scored twice in the first half to help the Mustangs (4-1) to a 4-0 intermission lead. He added his third of the night in the 63rd minute to wrap up the Morningside scoring.
Nicolo Renzi also scored two goals, putting the Mustangs ahead for good in the seventh minute. Moritz Lusch also had two assists for the Mustangs, who had a 24-8 shots on goal advantage. Bjarne Huth made two saves and got the win in net.
MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 2, OTTAWA 1: Makenzie Homan scored a rebound goal in the 88th minute to lift the Mustangs to a non-conference women's soccer win at Olsen Stadium Thursday.
Oceanna Brenden's shot in the closing second was saved by Homan pounced on the rebound to push in the winning tally. For Brenden, it was her second assist of the match. The Mustangs (1-4) controlled the flow of the match, holding a 14-2 edge in shots most of the way and led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Paytn Harmon in the 35th minute. Maleah Richter had one save to earn the win in net.
Late Wednesday
DORDT MEN 2, BUENA VISTA 2: Dordt's Patrick Munsey scored the tying goal in the 74th minute and neither team would score again as the two sides played to a double overtime tie in non-conference men's soccer action Wednesday in Sioux Center.
The Defenders (1-1-1) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a goal by Grant VanderZee but the Beavers got a the equalizer from Andy Rodriguez in the 65th minute, then went up 2-1 on another Rodriguez tally in the 67th minute.
Manuel Aguilar made three saves in net for BVU (0-0-3) while Seth Lewison had seven saves for Dordt.
DORDT WOMEN 5, BUENA VISTA 1: Dordt exploded for four goals in the second half and rolled to a win over the Beavers in a women's college soccer match played in Sioux Center Wednesday.
The Defenders led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Katherine Kooiman in the 26th minute. Emily Kooiman hiked the Dordt lead to 2-0 in the 59th minute and Claire Jensen got a third Dordt goal in the 62nd minute. Two more goal by Maddie Regnerus wrapped up the scoring for the Defenders (1-3). Dordt dominated play with a 43-2 edge in shots.
Ellie Wiebusch scored just ahead of the final whistle for the Beavers (1-1).
BRIAR CLIFF 4, AVE MARIA 2: Barcus Horwood scored twice in the second half to break a 2-2 and give Briar Cliff a men's soccer win in Ave Maria, Fla. Thursday.
Rodrigo Oliveira and Sebeastian Justiniano also scored goals in the first half for the Chargers (2-1-1). Alex THeobald made one save in goal to get the win for Briar Cliff, which had a 11-6 edge in shots.