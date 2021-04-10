COLLEGE SOCCER: Morningside, Briar Cliff advance to GPAC semifinals

“He proves he can score in every kind of game,” Maxon said. “Whether it’s a first-round game or a national tournament game, he’s not just a goal scorer. He pushes us every step of the way.”

Noah Aniser helped the Mustangs’ scoring with the fourth goal, as he scored with 12:46 to go in the match. Nico Renze had the assist to Aniser’s goal.

The Mustangs controlled the pace of the game, and Maxon compared it to a football team that has a good ball-control run game.

“We controlled large portions of the game,” Maxon said.

Of course, the Mustangs’ defense played well, too. DWU took just 10 shots, and just five on goal.

The Mustangs used two goalkeepers — Bjarne Huth and Tobias Sadler — and each netminder had a save.

BRIAR CLIFF 4, DOANE 0: Like the Mustangs, the Chargers were ready to roll, but they had a full lineup.

The Chargers, seeded second in the tournament, showed its strength on Saturday.

The Chargers’ scoring started at the 14:46 mark, as Joao Pedro Lima scored his fourth penalty kick of the season.

Doane’s Jesus Maganda was given a yellow card, prompting the PK.