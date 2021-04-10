COLLEGE SOCCER: Morningside, Briar Cliff advance to GPAC semifinals

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men’s soccer team was just waiting to play a match on the pitch on Saturday.
The Mustangs seemed ready, as they beat Dakota Wesleyan 4-0 at Elwood Olsen Stadium during a Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal.
With the win, the top-seeded Mustangs advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal against the winner of Concordia/Northwestern. That match ended after Journal press time.
Morningside scored its first goal from freshman midfielder/forward Victor Beker, who scored at the 5-minute, 42-second mark of the match.
Moritz Lusch found Beker just 10 yards away from the Tigers’ net, but that was the only time the Mustangs scored in the first half.
The Mustangs had chances to score in the first half, but couldn’t just quite get the right ball to go on the Tigers.
Sometimes, according to coach Tom Maxon, the last kick wasn’t the right one.
Then, the Mustangs added three goals in the second half, two of them from Okan Golge.
Google scored in the 48th and 69th minutes to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.
It’s the fourth straight match in which Golge has scored a goal.
“He proves he can score in every kind of game,” Maxon said. “Whether it’s a first-round game or a national tournament game, he’s not just a goal scorer. He pushes us every step of the way.”
Noah Aniser helped the Mustangs’ scoring with the fourth goal, as he scored with 12:46 to go in the match. Nico Renze had the assist to Aniser’s goal.
The Mustangs controlled the pace of the game, and Maxon compared it to a football team that has a good ball-control run game.
“We controlled large portions of the game,” Maxon said.
Of course, the Mustangs’ defense played well, too. DWU took just 10 shots, and just five on goal.
The Mustangs used two goalkeepers — Bjarne Huth and Tobias Sadler — and each netminder had a save.
BRIAR CLIFF 4, DOANE 0: Like the Mustangs, the Chargers were ready to roll, but they had a full lineup.
The Chargers, seeded second in the tournament, showed its strength on Saturday.
The Chargers’ scoring started at the 14:46 mark, as Joao Pedro Lima scored his fourth penalty kick of the season.
Doane’s Jesus Maganda was given a yellow card, prompting the PK.
Marcus Horwood scored in the 19th minute, doubling the Chargers’ lead. He had a 1-on-1 opportunity on the Tigers, and took full advantage of it.
Viniscus Ribeiro scored the final two BCU goals, both in the second half.
BCU coach Cory Christensen moved Ribeiro to the No. 9 position, which is on top in the middle.
“We were able to find him twice and he was able to finish both,” Christensen said.
Ribeiro scored twice against Hastings in the fall, which is who the Chargers play in the GPAC semifinals on Tuesday.
Leandro Faria had three saves as BCU’s goalie. Both teams had nine shots.