SEWARD, Neb. — A quick strike goal in the first five minutes, coupled with a 90-minute clean sheet from freshman goalkeeper Bjarne Huth, helped guide Morningside College on Wednesday to a crucial Great Plains Athletic Conference win.
The Mustangs sophomore offensive duo of forward Nicolo Renzi and midfielder Moritz Lusch worked out the opening score 4 minutes, 27 seconds in the match with Renzi tallying his fifth score of the season and first game-deciding strike off Lusch's sixth assist.
The Mustangs (11-2) didn't stop there. They gained an own goal in the 64th minute and freshman defender Jan-Luca Schlauer earned his second goal of the season. It came off an assist from sophomore midfielder Noah Aniser for his eighth assist in the 77th minute gave the Mustangs that 3-0 lead.
Huth's earned six saves in the shutout, which was a personal single-match high.
DORDT WOMEN 2, MOUNT MARTY 0: The Dordt University women's soccer team earned their sixth GPAC win of the season.
The Defenders came out firing over the first few minutes and had four shots on goal before Van Zalen broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.
Dordt didn't let up over the rest of the 30 minutes and Mikaela Patterson doubled the Defenders' lead right at the end of the first half.
The Defenders threatened numerous times in the second half, but couldn't add to the lead.
The Lancers didn't have any shots in the entire game.
MOUNT MARTY MEN 4, DORDT 0: The Dordt University men's soccer team suffered its fifth GPAC loss of the year on Wednesday to Mount Marty.
Alessandro Galbiati found the back of the net first in the ninth minute to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Benedick Marcano scored 12 minutes later to stretch the lead to two.
The Defenders mustered five shots over the rest of the 23 minutes, but couldn't get anything past goalkeeper Gabriel Ivlev and went into halftime trailing 2-0.
The Lancers wasted little time increasing their lead in the second half. Fernando Negrete finished an Aldo Villafuerte assist in the 51st minute to put Mount Marty up 3-0.
Partick Munsey put a shot on goal in the 75th minute, but the Defenders couldn't create much else on offense.
Negrete scored his second of the game in the 89th minute to cap off the scoring.