SIOUX CITY – Noel Jorritsma scored the lone goal as the Morningside men’s soccer team defeated Briar Cliff 1-0 in the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament at Olsen Stadium Tuesday.
Jorritsma scored in the 74th minute off an assist from both Pascal Kutschera and Julius Fassbinder.
Tim Erdmann finished with seven saves in the shutout for Morningside while Lorenzo Volta notched one save for Briar Cliff (11-7-2).
Morningside (13-5-1) advances to the GPAC finals for the first time since 2009, where the Mustangs will play at top-seeded Hastings on Friday at 7 p.m..