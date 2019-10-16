SEWARD, Neb. — The last of the 11 shots mattered the most on Wednesday for the Morningside women's soccer team.
Logan Abernathy scored in the second overtime on a penalty kick to give the Mustangs a 1-0 win over Concordia.
Merel Kooij and Makenzie Homan each took three shots for the Mustangs.
Mustangs goalkeeper Sarah Finn had 10 saves.
BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN 2, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Briar Cliff women's soccer team picked up a key GPAC win Wednesday afternoon as the Chargers topped Northwestern 2-1 at Faber Field.
Mariana Ocegueda scored her first goal of the year in the first half and Gisselle Jimenez put away the game winner in the second half to move to 9-3 in 2019 and 6-1 in the conference.
Ocegueda's goal came in the ninth minute from a corner kick. Bailee Hackley played the corner ball in, which fell at the feet of Brianna Yepez, who played the ball to Ocegueda for the score. Jimenez scored her goal in the 60th minute. Flor Suarez played Jimenez the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, where she took a few touches before firing and finding the back of the net.
Nikky Farnsworth put one back for Northwestern four minutes later but the Chargers were able to hold off the Red Raiders comeback bid.
Despite only winning by one goal, BC outshot Northwestern 27-3 overall and 17-2 in shots on goal. Briar Cliff also had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks, one of which resulted in a goal. The Blue and Gold also committed more fouls than the Red Raiders, 17-5.
Northwestern moves to 7-5-1 on the season and 4-3 in the GPAC. The Chargers will stay at home for Saturday's contest, taking on Concordia at 1 p.m. at Faber Field.
BCU MEN 1, NORTHWESTERN 0: Sebastian Justiniano scored the match's lone goal 14 minutes, 10 seconds in to give the Chargers the win.
Justiniano's shot was from just inside the box, deflected off a defender and went over Northwestern goalie Jason Rosema.
Marcus Horwood had the assist on the play.
Justiniano took five shots in the win. Jacob Harvey, Christopher Baruani and Jonas Reinke each took a shot on goal.
Northwestern took four shots with Jake Foscalina taking two of those.