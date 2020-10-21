COLLEGE SOCCER: Morningside women beat Bellevue in OT

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Morningside College's women's soccer team piled on 19 total shots, but Sina Feeser's goal in overtime proved to be the difference Wednesday night in a 1-0 win over Bellevue.
Feeser, who has produced four points and two goals in her last three appearances, hit a rocket from 30 yards out that found its way under the crossbar for the winner in overtime. Junior midfielder Makenzie Homan led the offensive attack with five total shots, three of which were on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Alexandra Homan relieved junior Sarah Finn, who made her first start in goal for Mside in nearly a year, and got the win. Alexandra Homan, whose 2020 season has been near perfect with just one goal given up in 425 minutes of play, shut down the Bruins for the final 45 minutes with five saves.
Morningside's win snapped a six-year drought in the series.
MEN'S SOCCER
NORTHWESTERN 2, DORDT 1: Juan Mackrey scored both goals to led the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer win in Orange City Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, Northwestern broke through on a Mackrey score off an assist from Matt Roll in the 49th minute. Mackrey added an insurance goal in the 78th minute on an unassisted effort.
The Raiders (4-2 overall and 2-2 GPAC) held a large 30-4 lead in shots on goal but Dordt was still alive in the closing minutes after Quintin Olson scored off an assist from Ethan Ward in the 86th minute for Dordt (3-9 overall and 2-7 GPAC).
BELLEVUE 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: Bellevue opened up a 2-0 lead less than 30 minutes in on Wednesday.
Morningside tallied two of the next three goals and had a late match-tying attempt on frame from junior midfielder Moritz Lusch in the final two minutes that was saved to end a frantic 3-2 finish. Okan Golge tallied a goal for the fourth time in his last five outings dating back to the end of 2019, and sophomore forward Robin Thomala added the second scoring strike.
