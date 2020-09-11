COLLEGE SOCCER: Northwestern men's soccer wins with late goal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Northwestern College's Jake Foscalina scored the match's lone goal in the 108th minute to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 win over Dordt on Saturday.

The goal was unassisted.

The Red Raiders had 18 shots on goal while the Defenders had seven. Foscalina took six shots while Brennan Haggerty had three.

Quintin Olson had two shots.

Northwestern goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz had three saves. Dordt's Brandon Hansen had six.

VITERBO 4, DORDT 2: The Defenders women took the early lead as Emma Visser scored in the 21st minute, and they held a 1-0 lead on the road in La Crosse, Wis.

Then, the Eagles, who were making their season debut, scored four straight goals. Viterbo scored all four of its goals within a 23-minute span. Abbie Mumm had a goal and an assist in that rally.

Then, Dordt got its second goal by Alaina Van Zalen in the 87th minute.

BRIAR CLIFF 0, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Chargers and Raiders opened their women's soccer with a nil-nil draw in a match played in Orange City Friday.

Briar Cliff keeper made eight saves and Kaelin Alons stopped 14 shots as the Chargers had a 20-16 advantage in shots on goal. BCU's Bailey Hackley led both teams with three shots on goal.

