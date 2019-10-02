ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northwestern College men's soccer team found the back of the soccer five times on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over Presentation.
Jake Foscalina got the scoring started early for the Raiders. Foscalina found the ball in the box and he skated by and finished the ball past the keeper 28 seconds into the match.
Foscalina doubled his tally in the 15th minute. Anselmo Kim combined with Foscalina and the Raiders were able to get behind Presentation's back line for an easy finish.
Anselmo Kim then scored in the 22nd minute. Brennan Haggerty picked of a pass from the Saints' back line to their midfield and Haggerty took it to the goal line and passed it back to Kim, who tapped home the finish.
Kim wasn't done scoring, as he put in the Red Raiders' fourth goal in the 64th minute. Gijs Dingemans got down the right flank and instead of finishing, he spotted Kim for another tap-in finish.
Bryant Carrere added the fifth of the night in the 87th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NORTHWESTERN 4, PRESENTATION 0: The Red Raiders peppered the net on Wednesday, as they had 20 shots on goal to only three by the Saints.
Northwestern scored three of its goals in the second half.
Julie Dunlap scored two of the three.
Dunlap's first goal was a penalty kick after getting fouled hard in the box. She ended up taking her own penalty kick and placed it past the keeper.
Dunlap added her second of the day in the 57th minute when she would crash the net off a rebound and bash home another finish.
Nikky Farnsworth would add to her season tally in 65th minute. She found herself with the ball in the box after it pinballed around and she was able to slot it home.
LATE TUESDAY
WOMEN'S SOCCER
WALDORF 5, BUENA VISTA 0: The Beavers kept Waldorf from net for the first 17 minutes, but Sydney Boyd put the first goal in with an unassisted goal to break the ice.
Buena Vista University's best chance to jump back in the game came in the second half when Ella Wiebusch sent a shot on goal but missed the target. The Warriors second goal came from Bailee Russel who, along with Boyd each netted two for Waldorf. Beaver keeper Mckeely Tjaden faced 20 shots on the night, with 7 goalie saves.