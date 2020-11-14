COLLEGE SOCCER: Okan Golge leads Morningside to 3-0 win

CRETE, Neb. — Okan Golge put his Morningside teammates on his back on Saturday afternoon.
Golge scored all three goals for the Mustangs (9-2, 8-1) in a 3-0 win over Doane on the road.
Golge, a forward from Cologne, Germany, has scored 10 goals in the last four matches. He added the hat trick on Saturday.
Golge got his scoring started in the 45th minute, as he netted a shot past Tigers goalkeeper Nico Arce Zambrana. Austin Lingle had the assist on that goal.
Then, in the second half, Golge scored in the 48th minute, as Nicolo Renzi found his teammate and Golge put the ball in net from there.
Golge's third goal came with less than 15 minutes left, and Noah Aniser had the assist on that play.
Morningside outshot Doane 20-14. Golge had six while Moritz Lusch took three.
Mustangs sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth recorded his second successive shutout and his seventh win of season. Huth had just one save in the win.
WOMEN
MORNINGSIDE 3, DOANE 1: Oceanna Brenden scored the game-winning goal with less than nine minutes left to give the Mustangs the win.
All four goals in the match were scored in the second half.
Eva Geiben led off the scoring in the 56th minute that broke the scoring drought. Brenden had the assist there.
Doane's Denise Gomez scored 12 seconds later on an unassisted goal.
Brenden's goal came with 8:18 left to go in the match, and it was unassisted.
Meike Dingenouts added an insurance goal for Morningside with 3:18 left, and that goal was unassisted.
Morningside had 27 shots to Doane's seven. Brenden had a team-high seven shots.
Sarah Finn had one save for the Mustangs, who are 10-1-1 overall and 9-1-1 in the GPAC.
CONCORDIA 1, BRIAR CLIFF 0: BCU suffered its first loss of the 2020 season Saturday with a 1-0 loss at Concordia. A hand ball called late in the second half resulted in a penalty in favor of the Bulldogs.
The hand ball call came with seven minutes to play and was converted by Mikeila Martinez to give the Bulldogs the win.
Despite the loss the Chargers are still in the running for a GPAC title. With one loss and one draw, the team is 8-1-1 while conference leader Morningside is 9-1-1. Concordia moves to 9-2-1 in GPAC play.
