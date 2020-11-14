COLLEGE SOCCER: Okan Golge leads Morningside to 3-0 win

CRETE, Neb. — Okan Golge put his Morningside teammates on his back on Saturday afternoon.

Golge scored all three goals for the Mustangs (9-2, 8-1) in a 3-0 win over Doane on the road.

Golge, a forward from Cologne, Germany, has scored 10 goals in the last four matches. He added the hat trick on Saturday.

Golge got his scoring started in the 45th minute, as he netted a shot past Tigers goalkeeper Nico Arce Zambrana. Austin Lingle had the assist on that goal.

Then, in the second half, Golge scored in the 48th minute, as Nicolo Renzi found his teammate and Golge put the ball in net from there.

Golge's third goal came with less than 15 minutes left, and Noah Aniser had the assist on that play.

Morningside outshot Doane 20-14. Golge had six while Moritz Lusch took three.

Mustangs sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth recorded his second successive shutout and his seventh win of season. Huth had just one save in the win.

WOMEN

MORNINGSIDE 3, DOANE 1: Oceanna Brenden scored the game-winning goal with less than nine minutes left to give the Mustangs the win.