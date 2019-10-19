SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team scored two late goals to pick up a 2-0 win over Concordia on Saturday.
Briar Cliff improved to 9-4-1 overall and 7-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia falls to 9-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff had eight shots in the first half but were held scoreless. Then in the second half, the Chargers took 15 shots and finally broke through in the 75th minute when Rodrigo Oliveira scored with the assist by Marcus Horwood.
Seven minutes later, Ben Jefferies scored to put the game out of reach.
Briar Cliff only allowed five shots in the match.
CONCORDIA 2, BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN 1: Briar Cliff took a 1-0 lead in the first half but couldn't hold on as Concordia got a goal in the second half to tie the match and then got the game-winner in double overtime for a 2-1 victory.
Briar Cliff fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improved to 4-9-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff scored first when Gisselle Jimenez dribbled up the middle of the field and her shot went in.
It took awhile for Concordia to answer but the Bulldogs did finally get the equalizer in the 82nd minute on a goal by Victoria Cera on a direct kick.
You have free articles remaining.
Then in the 108th minute, Brynn Suddeth scored on a header to give Concordia the win.
MORNINGSIDE MEN 4, DORDT 1: Four different Mustangs scored en route to the win over the Defenders in Sioux Center.
Okan Golge and Moritz Lusch scored less than three minutes apart from each other in the first half. In the second half, Noah Aniser and Noah Jorritsma tacked on the final two goals.
The Defenders' lone goal came from Asher Brown in the 51st minute.
NORTHWESTERN 4, COLLEGE OF ST.MARY 1: The Raiders scored three goals in under two minutes of play to grab a 3-0 lead and went on to down the Flames in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match played in Orange City Saturday.
Nikky Fransworth scored back to back goals in the seventh and eighth minute for Northwestern (8-5-1 ovrall and 5-3 GPAC) and Maddi Avery added another goal in the eighth minute to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.
CSM kept the Raiders in check and cut the lead to 3-1 in the 66th minute on a goal by Kylee Mastromonaco but Audrey Tacey answered for Northwestern two minutes later to restore its three-goal cushion.
Liz Foster made seven saves in goal for the Raiders.