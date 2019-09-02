SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff men's soccer team rolled to its first win of the season. The Chargers scored three goals in the first half and added two more in the second half for a 5-0 victory over Waldorf on Monday at Faber Field.
Briar Cliff improved to 1-1-1 on the season and Waldorf fell to 2-2-1.
The Chargers first goal of the match came in the fifth minute on a goal by Marcus Horwood. Sebastian Justiano had the assist.
Horwood then assisted on the next two goals as Jonas Reinke scored in the 14th minute and Rodrigo Oliveira scored in the 23rd minute for the 3-0 halftime lead.
Luis Paulo Sartor scored in the 52nd minute to put the Chargers up 4-0 and then Michael Virgen scored in the 74th minute to finish the scoring. Martin Zamora-Pagua assisted on the goal.
NO. 11 VANGUARD BEATS BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN: The Briar Cliff women's soccer team stuck with 11th-ranked Vanguard in the first half but fell behind by three goals in the second half in a 3-1 loss on Monday in Costa Mesa, California.
Vanguard scored in the 19th minute after a goal by Emily Miramontes. Vanguard had 12 shots in the first period but Briar Cliff held them to only one goal during that time.
But Vanguard pulled away in the second half. Miramontes scored in the 46th minute and then Marielisa Hallam scored in the 59th minute to go up 3-0.
Briar Cliff cut into the lead in the 80th minute with a goal by Flor Suarez. Gisselle Jimenez had the assist but Briar Cliff didn't score again in the 3-1 loss.
Vanguard outshot Briar Cliff 26-5 in the game. Ruby Campa had eight saves for the Chargers, which fell to 2-2 on the season. Vanguard improves to 2-1 on the season.
NORTHWESTERN WOMEN LOSE TO OLIVET NAZARENE: The Northwestern women's soccer team took the lead in the first half but lost to Olivet Nazarene 2-1 in the overtime on Monday.
Molly Ryan put Northwestern up 1-0 with a goal in the 21st minute. Audrey Tacey had the assist as the Red Raiders held onto the lead going into the second half.
Olivet Nazarene tied the match in the 55th minute with a goal by Emily Hulliberger and neither team got the game-winner in regulation.
Olivet Nazarene scored the game-winner in the 97th minute with an unassisted goal by Abby Cash.
Olivet Nazarene outshot Northwestern 24-5 in the match with the Red Raiders only taking one shot in the second half.
Destinee Montenegro had 10 saves for Northwestern, which fell to 1-1-1 on the season. Olivet Nazarene is 1-1 with the win.
NORTHWESTERN MEN FALL TO FRIENDS: The Northwestern men's soccer team fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 2-1 loss to Friends on Sunday.
Juan Zamora put Friends up 1-0 in the first half with a goal and went into halftime with that lead.
Friends added to the lead in the second half with a goal in the 47th minute by Roberto Gomes.
Northwestern outshot Friends 12-8 in the match but the Red Raiders didn't score until the 85th minute. Bryant Carrere had the goal and James Bolger had the assist. It was the only goal of the match for Northwestern.
Northwestern falls to 1-2 on the season and Friends improves to 2-1.