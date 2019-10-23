MITCHELL, S.D. -- The Briar Cliff men's soccer team tied the season shutout record as the Chargers shut out Dakota Wesleyan 4-0 on Wednesday. The last time Briar Cliff accomplished the feat was in 1996 when current head coach Cory Christensen was a senior for the Chargers.
Briar Cliff improved to 10-4-1 overall and 8-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dakota Wesleyan falls to 2-9-3 overall and 1-7-1 in the GPAC.
Martin De Leon got the scoring started for the Chargers in the 23rd minute with an assist from Rodrigo Oliveria. Oliveria then scored six minutes later with an assist from Iwan McNab. Oliveria added another goal 10 minutes later with an assist from De Loen.
In the 52nd minute, Jacob Harvey scored and Ben Jeffries had an assist for a 4-0 lead.
Briar Cliff held DWU to seven shots.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN WOMEN 4, BRIAR CLIFF 3: Dakota Wesleyan erased a 3-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to defeat the Briar Cliff women 4-3 on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff falls to 9-5 on the season and 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. It was the first GPAC win for DWU, which is 1-8-1 in league play and 4-9-1 overall.
Gisselle Jimenez put Briar Cliff up 1-0 with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute and three minutes later, Sonja Rao put Briar Cliff up 2-0 with a goal and Cori Edwards had the assist. Briar Cliff added to the lead in the 36th minute with a goal from Gina Alvarez but then the Chargers couldn't score again.
Jocelyn Behm scored in the 42nd minute and Josephine Bardsley added a goal right before the half to make it a one goal match.
Then Bardlsey scored the equalizer in the 66th minute and then with two minutes left in regulation, Jocelyn Behm scored the game-winner for DWU.
Briar Cliff had 12 shots in the first period and even though the Chargers held DWU to only four shots in the second, which the Tigers scored twice on, BCU only had five shots in the second half.