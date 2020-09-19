COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff sweeps Northwestern

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRIAR CLIFF 5, NORTHWESTERN 2: Marcus Horwood scored twice to lead the Chargers to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer win at Faber Field Saturday.

The Chargers led 1-0 at the half on the strength of a goal by Danny Baca in the seventh minute off a free kick. Gregorio Vinicius got the assist when he passed to Baca who dribbled into the box before scoring.

Horwood scored in the 55th minute to give BCU a 2-0 lead and in the 89th minute to wrap up the scoring.

Northwestern's James Bolger scored in the 68th minute to cut his team's deficit to 2-1 and Jacey McFaddin scored for the Raiders in the 83rd minute to answer a score by Rodrigo Oliveira in the 72nd minute.

Gabriel Moretto also had a goal and an assist for the Chargers (3-0). Leandro Faria made three saves for BCU and Ezekiel Foltz seven for Northwestern.

BRIAR CLIFF 5, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Chargers crashed the Raider net for five goals in the first half then held on in the second half for a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer win at Faber Field Saturday.