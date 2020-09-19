COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff sweeps Northwestern

BRIAR CLIFF 5, NORTHWESTERN 2: Marcus Horwood scored twice to lead the Chargers to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer win at Faber Field Saturday.
The Chargers led 1-0 at the half on the strength of a goal by Danny Baca in the seventh minute off a free kick. Gregorio Vinicius got the assist when he passed to Baca who dribbled into the box before scoring.
Horwood scored in the 55th minute to give BCU a 2-0 lead and in the 89th minute to wrap up the scoring.
Northwestern's James Bolger scored in the 68th minute to cut his team's deficit to 2-1 and Jacey McFaddin scored for the Raiders in the 83rd minute to answer a score by Rodrigo Oliveira in the 72nd minute.
Gabriel Moretto also had a goal and an assist for the Chargers (3-0). Leandro Faria made three saves for BCU and Ezekiel Foltz seven for Northwestern.
BRIAR CLIFF 5, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Chargers crashed the Raider net for five goals in the first half then held on in the second half for a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer win at Faber Field Saturday.
Ariana Rodriguez scored in the 20th minute and Gisselle Jimenez three minutes later to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead. Flor Suarez added two more goals in the 36 and 38th minutes and Gabi Rose wrapped up the first-half BCU spree with another score in the 43rd minute.
Julie Dunlap scored in the 77th minute to break the shutout for Northwestern (0-2-1).
Rudy Campa made two saves in net for the Chargers (2-0-1).
DORDT 2, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 2 (2OT): The Flames rallied from two goals down to tie the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match played in Omaha Saturday.
Claire Jansen scored off an assist from Hannah Glynn in the 40th minute to give Dordt a 1-0 lead at the break, then Cailey Terpstra scored in the 51st minute to give the Defenders a 2-0 cushion.
CSM got a goal back from Kylie Anderson in the 73rd minute and tied things up on a score from Anette Galavis in the 86th minute.
Gabby Felker made four saves in goal for Dordt (1-2-1).
