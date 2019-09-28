HASTINGS, Neb. -- For the second straight match, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team knocked off a ranked opponent.
Briar Cliff got a first-half goal from Flor Suarez and it held up as Briar Cliff knocked off eighth-ranked Hastings 1-0 on Saturday.
Suarez scored her unassisted goal in the 25th minute.
Briar Cliff was outshot 20 to 5 in the match. Ruby Campa had six saves for the Chargers, who are 2-0 in the GPAC after knocking off Hastings and No. 20 Midland in the past week.
NORTHWESTERN WOMEN 3, DOANE 0: Northwestern only allowed three shots on goal as the Red Raiders picked up their first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory with a 3-0 win over Doane on Saturday.
Northwestern improves to 4-3-1 and 1-1 in the GPAC. Doane is 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the GPAC.
Megan scored in the 41st minute with an assist by Audrey Tacey to put the Red Raiders up 1-0 right before halftime.
Then Sattler scored in the 73rd minutes. MacKenzie Bammer had the assist. Tatiana Garcia got Northwestern's third goal in the 83rd minutes as Emily Hurley had the assist.
Northwestern outshot Doane 21 to 4.
HASTINGS MEN 1, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Briar Cliff outshot Hastings but the Broncos made theirs count as Hastings scored in the 14th minute and held on for a 1-0 victory.
Briar Cliff had seven shots and Hastings only had three, but had two on goal, one more than Briar Cliff had.
Justiniano Sebastian took three shots for Briar Cliff.
Callum Watson scored Hastings goal in the match.
CONCORDIA 2, DORDT WOMEN 2: Dordt scored a late goal in the match against Concordia and it proved to be key as Dordt tied Concordia 2-2 on Saturday.
Concordia took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 10th minute. Dordt tied the match with a goal by Claire Jansen in the 35th minute.
Concordia got the lead back right before halftime with a goal. But the Defenders got the equalizer from Rachel Zuidema in the 84th minute with an assist from Katherine Kooiman.
Both teams had 15 shots in the match. Dordt is 6-3-1 on the season, Concordia is 2-6-1.
DUBUQUE MEN 2, BUENA VISTA 0: Dubuque scored two first half goals and both held up as Dubuque shutout Buena Vista 2-0 on Saturday.
Dubuque outshot Buena Vista 34-5 in the match. Manuel Aguilar made 11 saves in the loss for Buena Vista.
Buena Vista falls to 1-4-3 on the season and 0-1 in the American Rivers Conference and Dubuque is 6-2-1 and 1-0 in the A-R-C.
DUBUQUE WOMEN 11, BUENA VISTA 0: Dubuque outshot Buena Vista 43-2 in the match and defeated the Beavers 11-0 on Saturday.
Dubuque scored eight goals in the first half. Buena Vista keeper Mckeely Tjaden had 12 saves.
Buena Vista fell to 2-7 overall and 0-1 in the American Rivers Conference. Dubuque is 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.