COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women hold on to beat Dordt

  • Updated
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Briar Cliff built a 3-0 lead but had to hold on to beat Dordt 3-2 in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer tournament on Thursday.

Briar Cliff improves to 11-7 and Dordt ends the season and 10-8-1. It's the second consectutive year that Briar Cliff has advanced to the semifinals.

Brianna Yepez scored the first goal for Briar Cliff in the 25th minute and then three minutes later, Flor Suarez scored for a 2-0 lead. Then 10 minutes into the second half, Taylor Hill scored for a 3-0 lead.

Dordt chipped away with a goal from Emily Kooiman two minutes later and Katherine Kooiman scored in the 65th minute but Briar Cliff held on.

Ruby Campa made three saves for Briar Cliff and Dordt's DeLynne Zevenbergen made nine saves.

MIDLAND 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Midland outshot Morningside 27-10 and ended the Mustangs season 3-0 in the first round of the GPAC women's soccer touranment on Thursday. 

Midland got its first goal in the 21st minute from Harlee Zancanelli. Midland didn't score again until the 67th minute by Marley Farrell and then added its third goal 15 minutes later from Journee McDowell.

Morningside ends the season with an 8-11 record.

