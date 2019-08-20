CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Briar Cliff women's soccer team found itself trailing going into halftime in its season-opener on Monday.
But two goals in the second half led to Briar Cliff winning its season opener, 2-1 over Mount Mercy on Wednesday.
Carly Walker scored in the 38th minute to put Mount Mercy up 1-0 going into halftime.
In the 58th minute, Taylor Hill had the equalizer on an unassisted goal. The game-winning goal game in the 74th minute by Briar Cliff's Ashley Yepez. Brianna Yepez had the assist.
Briar Cliff held an 18-3 advantage on shots in the game and 14 of those shots came in the second half. Briar Cliff didn't allow a shot in the second half, either.
Men
NORTHWESTERN 5, VITERBO 0: Northwestern dominated from the start in its season opener, scoring in the 7th minute and scored two goals in a four-second span in the 11th minute as the Red Raiders cruised to a 5-0 victory over Viterbo on Tuesday.
The first goal came on an own goal in the 7th minute. At the 11:05 mark, Jake Foscalina scored an unassisted goal and little time clicked off the clock as Mateus Freitas found Brennan Haggerty, who scored for a 3-0 lead.
Northwestern's next goal came in the 52nd minute on an unassisted goal by Anselmo Kim. Cole Cruse wrapped up the scoring in the 85th minute with an assist from Gijs Dingeman.
Northwestern outshot Viterbo 35-7 in the match.