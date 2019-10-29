CENTRAL 3, BUENA VISTA WOMEN 0: Buena Vista was held without a shot as the Beavers ended the season with a 3-0 loss to Central on Tuesday.
Buena Vista ends the season with a 2-15 record and were 0-8 in the American Rivers Conference. Central improves to 6-10-2 overall and 1-6-1 in the A-R-C.
Elise Askelsen scored in the fourth minute for Central. Then 20 seconds in the second half, Erin Manion scored. Central got its third goal in the 60th minute by Bridget Lynch.
Buena Vista keeper McKeely Tjaden made 13 saves in the loss.
CENTRAL 5, BUENA VISTA MEN 0: Buena Vista ended the season with a 5-0 loss to No. 17-ranked Central on Tuesday.
Buena Vista ends the season with a 1-14-3 record and were 0-8 in the American Rivers Conference. Central improves to 14-2-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the A-R-C.
Nathan Casas put Central up 1-0 with a goal 30 seconds into the match and then Taylor Petkovich scored in the 11th minute.
In the second half, Matthew West scored in the 56th minute and 10 minutes later, Tristin Gilles scored a goal. In the 72nd minute, Dillon Maass scored the fifth goal of the match.
Buena Vista was outshot 26-3 in the match. Manuel Aguilar made eight saves for the Beavers.