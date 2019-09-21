SIOUX CITY -- Flor Suarez scored an unassisted goal in the 76th minute to put Briar Cliff up 1-0 on Midland on Saturday at Memorial Field.
The goal held up as Briar Cliff improved to 4-2 overall and the Chargers women's soccer team won their first Great Plains Athletic Conference match over Midland, which falls to 3-2-1.
Midland outshot Briar Cliff 7-6 in the contest and Briar Cliff goalkeeper Ruby Campa made four saves.
Suarez finished with three shots in the contest and got her final one in the back of the net for the game-winner.
CONCORDIA 1, NORTHWESTERN 0: Jaiden Beecher scored the only goal of the match on an unassisted effort in the 55th minute to give the Bulldogs the win and spoil the Raiders Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer opener Saturday in Seward, Neb.
Concordia had a 10-5 edge in shots in a roughly-played match that 32 fouls called (18 on Concordia and 14 on Northwestern). Keeper Liz Foster had two saves for the Raiders (3-3-1 overall and 0-1 GPAC).
CONCORDIA 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Concordia men jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first seven minutes and went on to be Northwestern 3-1 on Saturday.
Northwestern drops its first Great Plains Athletic match of the season and is 3-5 overall. Concordia is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC.
Both teams had nine shots but Concordia made more of their shots county. Evan Hayden scored in the second minute and Moises Jacobo scored in the sixth minute for a 2-0 lead.
Northwestern answered in the 16 minute when Matthew Roll scored an unassisted goal but the Red Raiders couldn't get another goal. Concordia put the game away with a goal by Roger De la Villa in the 61st minute.